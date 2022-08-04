Coco Gauff takes on Naomi Osaka in the second round of Silicon Valley Classic in 2022





The podium is set for Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka to face each other in the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic on Thursday night. They have met three times during their career, with Osaka winning two of those match-ups. Both tennis stars got the job done in their respective matches at Tuesday’s Round of 32 in San Jose, California. Osaka played three rounds against Qinwen Zheng and eventually walked away with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 victory. This was her first time back on the tennis court since she fell to Amanda Anisimova in the first round of the French Open in May. Gauff is currently number 11 in the world, which for her is a high point in her career. On Tuesday, the 18-year-old showed why she deserved the number 6 seed in this week’s competition. She settled matters in 55 minutes with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Anhelina Kalinina. Coincidentally, Gauff also lost to Anisimova, which happened in the third round of Wimbledon. during a interview with tennis.comOsaka, 24-year-old said she has been impressed with Gauff’s career thus far. “What has always impressed me about Coco is her mentality,” said Osaka. “She’s been on tour for a while, and I think people don’t know because of how young she is, but she’s improving every year, so there’s a lot she’s learning and it’s only a matter of time before she wins an award. ” Slamming.” Meanwhile, Gauff admitted Thursday would be a tough challenge, but she’s looking forward to taking on Osaka again. “I mean, I’ve played her many times,” Gauff said during her on-field interview. “She’s obviously going to be a tough opponent. It’s not going to be an easy game. Our draw is probably the toughest of the tournament, for both of us. She’s such a champion on and off the pitch – those are the kinds of people you want to play against and I’m looking forward to playing those games.” Osaka vs. Gauff all-time results: 3rd round of US Open 2019: Osaka defeats. Gaff 6-3, 6-0

3rd round of the 2020 Australian Open: Gauff defeats. Osaka 6-3, 6-4

2nd Round of 2021 Cincinnati: Beats Osaka. Clevis 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 The Silicon Valley Classic 2022 will take place from August 1-7. It is available to watch on the Tennis Channel and stream on fuboTV (try for free).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/tennis/news/coco-gauff-to-face-naomi-osaka-in-second-round-of-2022-silicon-valley-classic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos