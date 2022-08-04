Murali Sreeshankar, Amit Panghal looking at medals





On the seventh day of the Commonwealth Games, there are medal opportunities in boxing and athletics. All eyes will be on Murali Sreeshankar as he goes for a rare athletic gold in the men’s long jump. Also in athletics, Hima Das will officially begin her 2022 CWG campaign. After a good performance in team events, Indian badminton and table tennis players start their individual events while the doubles kicks off in squash. Here is a detailed schedule of all the Indian athletes involved on Day 7 of CWG 2022: 2.30 pm IS -ATLEtics: Sarita Romit Singh, Manju Bala in Women’s Hammer Throw Qualifier 2.30 pm IS further – TABLE TENNIS: Sanil Shetty and Reeth Rishya vs Qi Shen and Al Xin from Malaysia in 64 mixed doubles 3 p.m. IS – BADMINTON: PV Sindhu vs Fathimath Abdul Razzaq of the Maldives in Women’s Singles, Round of 32 3:03 PM ACTUAL – ATHLETICS: Hima Das in Women’s 200m Heat 2 3.45 pm IST – PARA TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Patel vs Akanisi Latu of Fiji in Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Group 1 match. 3.45 pm IST – PARA TABLE TENNIS: Baby Sahana vs Qian yang from Australia in women’s 6-10 singles match in group 1. 4 p.m. IST – Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth vs Daniel Wanagaliya in men’s singles round of 4 p.m. IST – BADMINTON: B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponappa vs Jessica Pugh and Callum Hemming from England in Mixed Doubles Round of 32 4 p.m. IST – LAWN BOWLS: Mridul Borgohain vs Ross Davis in Men’s Singles, Round 4 4.20 pm IST – PARA TABLE TENNIS: Sonal Patel vs Chinenye Obloran from Nigeria in Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Group 2 match. 4.30 pm IST and beyond – RHYTHYMIC GYMNASTICS: Bavleen Kaur in Individual Qualifier 4.45 pm IST – BOXING: Amit Panghal vs Lennon Mulligan from Scotland in the quarter-final of 51 kg men 5.30 p.m. IST – SQUASH: Sunanya Kuruvilla and Anahat Singh vs Yeheni Kuruppu and Chanithma Sinaly from Sri Lanka in Women’s Doubles Round of 32 5.30pm ACTUAL: PARA TABLE TENNIS: Raj Arvindan vs Dan Bullen of England ladies singles classes 3-5 Group 2 match. 6 p.m. IST – SQUASH: Senthilkumar Velavan and Abhay Singh vs Luca Reich and Joe Chapman of the British Virgin Islands in men’s doubles, round of 32. 6 p.m. IST – SQUASH: Australia’s Joshana Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu vs. Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley in Mixed Doubles Round of 16. 18:15 IST – BOXING: Jaismine Lamboria vs New Zealand’s Troy Garton in Women’s 60kg Quarter Final 18.30 IST – MEN’S HOCKEY – India vs Wales Group B Match 19:00 IST – SQUASH: Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal vs Emily Whitlock and Peter Creed in Mixed Doubles Round of 16 7:38 p.m. IST – PARA POWER LIFTING (MEDAL EVENT): Sakeena Khatun in lightweight ladies 7:38 p.m. IST – PARA POWER LIFTING (MEDAL EVENT): Manpreet Kaur in lightweight ladies 20:00 IST – BOXING: Sagar Ahlawat vs. Keddy Evans Agnes of Seychelles in Men’s 92kg Quarter Final 8.30 pm IST and beyond – TABLE TENNIS: G Sathiyan and Manika Batra vs TBD in 64 . Mixed Doubles 21:00 IST – PARA POWER LIFTING (MEDAL EVENT): Paramjeet Singh in Men’s Lightweight 9.10 pm IST and later – TABLE TENNIS: Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula vs TBD in 64 Mixed Doubles 22:00 IST – TABLE TENNIS: Reeth Rishya vs Charlotte Bardsley of England in women’s singles round of 32 22:00 IST – TABLE TENNIS: Sreeja Akula vs Malaysia’s Karen Lyne in Women’s Singles, Round of 32 22:00 IST – BADMINTON: Akarshi Kashyap vs Mahoor Shahzad of Pakistan in women’s singles, round of 32 22:45 IST – TABLE TENNIS: Canada’s Manika Batra vs Ching Nam Fu in Women’s Singles, Round of 32 23:30 IST – TABLE TENNIS: Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty vs Iosif Elia and Christos Savva of Cyprus in Men’s Doubles Round of 32 23:30 IST -BADMINTON: Lakshya Sen vs Vernon Forge in Men’s Singles Round of 32 23:45 IST -SQUASH: Joshana Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal vs TBD in women’s doubles, round of 16 match. 12.10 AM IST (Friday): TABLE TENNIS: Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan a vs Joel Alleyne and Jonathan van Lange from Guyana in Men’s Doubles Round of 32 12.12 AM IST (Friday) -ATLEtics (MEDAL EVENT): Murali Sreeshankar and Muhammad Anees Yahiya in Men’s Long Jump Final 12:30 pm IST (Friday) – SQUASH: Australia’s Sunanya Kuruvilla and Anahat Singh vs Donna Lobban and Rachael Grinham in Women’s Doubles Round of 16 12.30pm IST (Friday) – BOXING: Rohit Tokas vs Xavier Ikinofo (Niue) in Men’s 67kg Quarter Final 1.30 AM IST (Friday) – PARA POWERLIFTING (MEDAL EVENT): Sudhir in Men’s Heavyweight Subject to change based on organizers and athlete qualification.

