Utah State Football Returns Talented and Deep Defense Line

Utah State football held its fifth fall camp practice Wednesday morning, and Aggie’s defensive line may be the most talented group that side of the ball in 2022, as it brings back two starters from last season here, along with three more returning letter winners. .

Utah State also welcomes six more players who entered the program a year ago, along with six newcomers, including a pair of four-year transfers and a junior college addition.

“The first week of fall camp was really good,” said freshman defensive coach Alex Devine . “Our guys attack every day with a lot of juice and energy. That’s probably the best thing about them. They are a joy to be around, they come to work every day and it’s easy to coach them. They work very hard on training.”

“We’ve lost a lot along the defensive line, but a lot of those same guys you saw last year are coming back. We feel like as long as we keep working hard and trying to get a degree better we can get the production back that we lost last season.”

Highlighting this group is a few returning starters in senior Motu’apuka Hall and junior Patrick Joyner Jr. together with fellow junior Byron Vaughns who started the last five games of the 2021 season.

Motu’apuaka is the most experienced player of this group as he has played in 34 games with 16 starts and has 47 tackles in his career. During the 2021 season, Motu’apuaka posted 26 tackles, including 2.5 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss.

“The first week of the fall camp we just worked on the basics, back into real football and making sure we create chaos in the backfield and play the best we can,” said Motu’apuaka. “I am very excited about this defense this season. With Coach (Ephraim) Banda here in his second year, we are very comfortable with his playbook and are looking forward to playing in his fast and physical defense.”

Joyner started eight of the 14 games he played during his first season with Utah State after moving from Miami, Florida, and finished the year with 29 tackles, including 3.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. one safety, as he finished third in the team in sacks.

And Vaughns registered 43 tackles, including 4.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, to go along with six pass breaks and one forced fumble in his first season with the program after the Texas transfer. Overall, he tied for the team lead in pass breakup, was second in sacks and third in tackles for loss. Vaughns was also named the Mountain West Championship Game’s defensive MVP for having five tackles, including 1.0 sacks and 2.0 tackles for loss.

Other letter winners returning along the defense lines for the state of Utah include senior graduates Philip Paea and junior Poukesi Vakauta . Paea played in all 14 games for the Aggies last season after being transferred from Michigan, finishing with 14 tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss, while Vakauta also played in all 14 games in his second season on the program in 2021, finishing the year with 11 tackles, including 0.5 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss, along with a team-best two fumbles and one forced fumble.

In addition, Utah State welcomes four more defensive linemen who wore red shirts in freshman last season Johnson Hansen , because emails , Reverend Enoch and Seni Tuiaki to go along with two more players who were part of the program in senior Aurion Peoples and junior Addison Squad .

Along with the 11 players listed above, the state of Utah welcomes six newcomers along the defensive line, including two players who have transitioned from four-year programs into junior Daniel Grzesiak (Los Angeles, California/Crenshaw HS/Nevada) and sophomore John Ward (Palmdale, California/Palmdale HS/UCLA). Grzesiak played in 34 games during his four years with Nevada and recorded 42 tackles, including 7.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for losses, along with a forced fumble, a fumble at recovery, a broken pass and a blocked kick. And Ward played in three games during his three seasons at UCLA.

Utah State also added a junior college player here in sophomore year Tavian Coleman (Humble, Texas/Humble HS/Trinity Valley CC), as he recorded a total of 92 tackles, including 8.0 sacks and 18.0 tackles for loss, to go along with the breakup of four passes and one fumble during his two seasons at Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College.

Three freshmen complete this group of newcomers in Paul Fitzgerald (Idaho Falls, Idaho/Thunder Ridge HS), Adam Tomczyk (Los Alamitos, California/Los Alamitos HS) and Tom Turpin (Washington Terrace, Utah/Bonneville HS).

All fall camp practices minus two scrimmages will be closed to the public. Fans are invited to watch Utah State’s first scrimmage on Saturday, August 6 at 11 a.m. and the final scrimmage on Saturday, August 13 at 2 p.m., as part of the annual Family Football Fun Day. Both scrimmages will be held at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

Utah State opens the 2022 season on Saturday, August 27, when Connecticut is held at 2 p.m., in a game broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1. USU then plays in Alabama on Saturday, September 3, and hosts Weber State on Saturday, September 10, before MW starts playing at home against UNLV on Saturday, September 24, in a game that airs on CBS Sports Network at 5 p.m.

For information on Aggie football tickets, fans can contact the USU Athletics Ticket office by telephone by calling 1-888-USTATE-1 or 435-797-0305 during normal business hours. Fans can also purchase their tickets in person at the USU Ticket office within the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum or online by clicking the “Buy Tickets” tab at www.UtahStateAggies.com.

Fans can follow the Aggie football schedule at twitter.com/USUFootball or on Facebook at Utah State Football, as well as on Instagram at instagram.com/USUFootball. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletics program at twitter.com/USUAthletics or on Facebook at Utah State University Athletics.