Sports
Former SMU Footballer to Build Condos and Retail Space in South Dallas
A former college football player, now a residential investor and developer, has his eyes on the potential growth of South Dallas with plans for a walkable mixed-use community.
Onu Ventures Inc., a development company founded by Mikial Onu late last year, purchased 12 acres along Interstate 20 on Bonnie View Road and Riverside Road in July to build an apartment complex and small shopping center. Plans call for 252 apartments, including studios, one bedroom and two bedrooms. The community will include amenities such as a swimming pool, jogging path, dog park, clubhouse and fitness center.
I saw it as an opportunity to make an impact in an area that needs it, Onu said. He focuses the project on young professionals who would otherwise move to the suburbs with the rising cost of living in the city of Dallas. Being together [Interstates] 45 and 20, there aren’t many places in Dallas that you can’t get to.
The project won’t use affordable housing tax credits, but Onu said he plans to keep the units affordable for people who work in nearby warehouses for employers like Amazon. To do this, the units will be smaller than typical market-ready apartments, with 440-square-foot studios, one bedroom from 700 to 800 square feet, and two bedrooms from 1,000 to 1,150 square feet. Most one- and two-bedroom units have two-story floor plans.
The retail area will have 10,000 square feet of space, including a 4,000 square foot supermarket and 6,000 square feet of rentable space for cafes and restaurants. Onu said he and his family now intend to own and operate the supermarket, but he could reconsider that decision if there is interest from a local small business.
You should be able to leave your apartment or your house and walk to a supermarket or to a restaurant, Onu said. That is not the case everywhere in South Dallas.
Onu, who grew up in Carrollton and lived in Houston before attending Southern Methodist University to play football, is far from the first developer to see potential in south Dallas. Local company Hoque Global recently unveiled plans for University Hills, a massive community adjacent to the University of North Texas on the Dallas campus that will include hundreds of single-family homes, 1,500 apartments, 1.5 million square feet of commercial space and more than 50 acres of open green space.
There really should be a concerted effort to develop this part of Dallas; it’s really a shame it took so long, Onu said. There isn’t enough capital moving in South Dallas, and we need to find a way to get it there.
Onu is going through the permitting process and aims to do groundbreaking work in the first quarter of 2023 and deliver the first units in early 2024. Humphreys & Partners Architects of Dallas designed the project.
At Onu Ventures, he has more than 400 single- and multi-family homes in development in Dallas, Houston and Huntsville. In Lancaster, Onu plans 100 single-family homes on 40 acres on State Highway 342 and Wintergreen Road, with each home expected to cost less than $400,000.
Onu played football at SMU from 2016 to 2018 and attended the University of Colorado Boulder for graduate school. He played there in the fall until he broke his shin in half, wiping out his chances of being called up, especially as the onset of the pandemic in 2020 had already made it difficult for him to train and visit teams.
People didn’t really want to risk having an injured player without seeing them with their own eyes, Onu said. But with that whole experience, just because I had absolutely no control over it at all, I wanted to explore the entrepreneurial route.
Onu, who studied finance at SMU, left Colorado in 2020 to return home to Houston and start an insurance brokerage business. He worked in the industry for experience until he started On U Insurance Solutions in August of last year, where he is still active.
But he also decided to pursue real estate full-time last year and moved to Dallas, where he had more connections. He initially planned on buying homes for extra income, but while looking for real estate, he met a mentor, Perry Thomas, who has led construction teams in Houston for builders such as David Weekley, Taylor Morrison and AR Homes. Thomas, who is now a construction partner of Onus, introduced him to an investment group that developed urban housing, converted single-family homes and acquired land.
Real estate was so attractive because I had the chance to reach out to an entire community as I deem, for lack of a better term, appropriate, Onu said. I can explore my creative side, I can explore the financial side, and then I can explore the technical side of development and construction all at once, all within the framework of helping a community.
Sources
2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/business/real-estate/2022/08/03/former-smu-football-player-to-build-apartments-retail-space-in-southern-dallas/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Substantial impact of modest price controls on pharmaceutical innovation August 4, 2022
- Fully reduced vitamin K found to effectively inhibit ferroptotic cell death August 4, 2022
- WION Live Stream | Latest English News | World News | International News August 4, 2022
- SC Confirms Order From Delhi HC Placing Hockey India Under CoA For Violation Of Sports Code August 4, 2022
- Adani Ropes Israeli Startup for 5G, AI, IoT Deployment August 4, 2022