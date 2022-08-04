Oglebay Tennis Club Completes W.Va Open Plans | News, Sports, Jobs

WHEELING — The Wheeling Oglebay Tennis Club will host the 2022 Bordas & Bordas West Virginia Open, a USTA Level 4 National tournament, from Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Matches are played at the Horne Family Tennis Center/Oglebay and the Wheeling Park Hilltop Courts.

“We are delighted to have our largest number of entries in years. We have 140 players with divisions for all levels and ages of adults. We mainly attract participants from the USTA Middle States and Midwest Sections. Many compete for national ranking points and prize money, while others are on the field experiencing the joy of playing in a tournament,” explains Tournament Director Debbie Pickens.

The law firm Bordas & Bordas has generously donated the $5,000 that will be awarded as prize money in the following divisions: men’s and women’s open singles, as well as men’s, women’s and mixed doubles. The prize money in these events is determined based on the size of the draws. Amounts will be published on the tournament site.

“We are proud to be the title sponsor of such a great event here in Oglebay,” said Bordas & Bordas Managing Partner Jamie Bordas. “Our community really benefits from these types of tournaments, and it’s great that it’s hosted in a top-notch facility that offers extra things to do while visiting.”

This year’s number one in the Men’s Open Singles division is Loren Byers. Byers lives in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, and will be a junior at Penn State University, where he is a member of the men’s tennis team. He currently plays the line 3 singles position but expects to move to position 1 or 2 next year. He also plays line 3 double. Byers won a national tournament as a junior player, was one of the top 50 recruits when he entered college, and recently won his first match in a professional tournament.

Other seeds in this division include Ronnie Hulewicz, Mitchell Maroscher, Nishanth Basavareddy, Jacob Patterson, Malcolm Rasheed, Keith Whittingham and Adam Blasinsky.

Hulawicz was a finalist in 2021; he will try to surpass last year’s performance. Maroscher and Whittingham have also competed in previous West Virginia Opens with great success.

In the Women’s Open Singles, Kendall Kovick is the number one this year. Kovick lives in Las Vegas and is currently a sophomore at West Virginia University where she doubles position 1 or 2 in singles and line 2 on the women’s tennis team. She played in many national tournaments and achieved national rankings in junior divisions.

Other seeds include Lindsay Graff, Bethany Yauch, Jovana Bogicevic and Evelyn Safar. Graff was the 2021 champion and will return to defend her title.

In addition to the open events, the tournament offers four age classes and seven NTRP (skill level) divisions. Many Ohio Valley residents participate in these events.

The finals for the Men’s and Women’s Open Singles are tentatively scheduled for Sunday, August 7 at 11 a.m. This may be revised if weather conditions interfere with play on the first three days of play.

Prior to the final matches, the Wheeling Oglebay Tennis Club will induct its 2022 recipient into its Hall of Fame. The choice for this year is Chris Freeman. Freeman previously served on the board of directors of the WOTC and as director of the West Virginia Open. He is the co-founder of the annual Ohio Valley Tennis Classic Tournament, which benefits local high school tennis teams. His love for the game is obvious to anyone familiar with the local tennis scene. He has competed in many local tournaments over the past forty years and won numerous doubles titles. Although he is still an avid tennis player, he also enjoys playing platform tennis. He recently led a fundraising campaign to renovate the platform tracks in Oglebay Park with state-of-the-art surfaces, fencing and lighting. Freeman is currently a member of the Oglebay Foundation, where he represents the tennis, platform tennis and pickleball players who take advantage of the beautiful facilities in the park.

Spectators are encouraged to watch all matches for free. Match times are available online by searching for “Bordas” on the USTA tournament site or by calling the Oglebay store at 304-243-4040.