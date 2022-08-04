Men’s Water Polo Announces Fall 2022 Schedule, Hosts WWPA Championships





LOS ANGELES — The Loyola Marymount University water polo team has released their schedule for the fall 2022 season. This season will be the last season for the Lions as a member of the Western Water Polo Association, as the West Coast Conference recently announced they will be sponsoring men’s water polo from 2023. The Lions will play nine home games, starting with the season opener on Saturday, September 3, against Occidental. They’ll follow that up with a home meeting and the WWPA conference opener with Concordia on Thursday, September 8. The Lions head off to face Biola in a conference match before heading to the University of La Verne for the Inland Empire Tournament taking place on Saturday, September 10. Another conference road matchup will follow on September 15 in Fresno Pacific, before the Lions take on future WCC nemesis Pepperdine in Malibu, California on September 17. LMU returns home on September 18 to host Stanford. Following a road test at UC San Diego, the Lions head to Palo Alto, California for the MPSF Invitational, a three-day event beginning September 23. October kicks off with the Gray Troyer Invitational Tournament in Pomona, California on October 1. Six of the Lions’ last nine games are at home, and four of those games are against teams that made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament last season, and two of those teams advanced to the semifinals. LMU hosts Princeton on October 20, UC Davis on November 3, UCLA on November 5, and Long Beach State on November 10. In addition to the regular season, LMU will host the 2022 WWPA Championships to be held November 18-20 at the Burns Aquatics Center. DONATE TODAY Fans who want to contribute to the Lions Athletic Fund can do so viaclick here. Your gift will help provide a transformative student-athlete experience in the athletic, academic, and cultural fields for every LMU student-athlete. We appreciate your continued support for LMU Athletics. FOLLOW THE ACTION For complete coverage of Loyola Marymount University athletics, visit:LMULions.com. We encourage you to follow all the actions on social media as well. Follow along by following us onTwitterlike us onFacebookand follow us onInstagram.

