Quarterback Hunter Dekkers ushers in a new era of Iowa State football

AMES A chilly fog fell on the high school practice field, not much after 6 one September 2019 morning. Determined West Sioux footballers were training for a season they hoped would result in a trip to Class 1 -A championship game.

One of the biggest and strongest players on this powerhouse team trotted towards me, the fog still pelting us both. We talked about the prospects for the season. We talked about his family. And finally we got to the reason why this may have been my very first visit to Hawarden.

Hunter Dekkers was on his way to Iowa State. I wanted to meet the man who would be the heir to Brock Purdy, the man who would probably replace the greatest quarterback in Cyclones history.

That’s one of the things I look forward to learning as much as possible from Brock, I remember Dekkers told me during that interview.

Dekkers knew his place then, just as he now knows that Hell is the first quarterback not to start a game at Iowa State by the name of Purdy since Kyle Kempt in 2018.

Interestingly enough, when Trevor Downing makes the first click, his first as the season opening center the man on the other side will usher in a new era of Iowa State football.

Brock guided me excellently by preparing for that moment, Dekkers said on Tuesday at the media day in Iowa States. I don’t feel any pressure to replace him because I know I will never play like him.

More:Peterson: In-Depth with Hunter Dekkers, Iowa State’s Most Decorated QB Recruit

The heavily armed left-hander (Purdy was a right-hander) has been preparing for this season for a long time. He spent additional sessions in the movie room with Purdy and quarterbacks coach Joel Gordon before Purdy went into the seventh round of the San Francisco 49ers NFL drawing. He studied, then studied again, and that’s just the mental side.

What Dekkers has done with his body in collaboration with strength coach Dave Andrews and nutritionist Rachel Voetis of the charts. How else do you explain a 50-pound weight loss since arriving on campus as a freshman? Why would he lose 20 pounds between Media Day 2021 and Media Day 2022?

Because he knew this offense would eventually be his.

The guys were great, cornerback Tayvonn Kyle said of the player sitting next to him at an interview table. Just look at him. He looks great.

Looking awesome. Feels good. That’s the idea of ​​the strong farm boy from northwest Iowa.

Bigger, stronger and faster, said Dekkers, who carries 206 pounds on his muscular 6-foot-3-inch frame. I’ll use that to my advantage when I have to.

Whether running or throwing, Dekkers is different from Purdy, who played 6-1 and 220 pounds. Who gets the call on third-and-goal from the one-yard line, Dekkers or 220-pound tailback Jirehl Brock?

I better be, Jirehl said, laughing.

I asked Dekkers the same question. After taking the diplomatic route, he finally opened an excuse.

If I had to pick one, I’d say I, Dekkers said.

He is the highest-ranked quarterback recruit in Iowa state history, or at least since the galaxy captured everyone’s imagination in the early 2000s. His seven-game career includes completing 25 of 43 passes for 311 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. It includes seven rushes for 73 yards and a touchdown. He completed 11 of 16 passes and a touchdown while playing fourth quarter against Iowa last season.

More:Takeaways from Iowa State Head Coach Matt Campbell’s Press Conference

Hunter is very talented, said coach Matt Campbell. He certainly has a strong arm. He has great athleticism, but a quarterback is much more than that.

It’s the whole picture. And it’s the whole puzzle, and what’s going to be really fun is to see, even as we get through fall camp, how much Hunter grows on the attack how much he’s ready to keep evolving and, really, be ready to lay down lay what it takes to play the quarterback position at this level.

Dekkers is confident that all hell is over against the September 3 opener against Southeast Missouri at Jack Trice Stadium. Everyone is confident.

One of the last things Brock told me was that hopefully he taught me to deal with both the good and the bad, Dekkers said. That was interesting to me. It was very well laid out.

There will be some differences, as certainly in the vertical game, but there is more to it than just that. It’s how you handle all situations. Brock was very good at that.

Hell, be the first Iowan to make the first Iowa State snap in a season opening game since Joel Lanning in 2016. He’s replacing a man who rewrote Iowa State’s quarterback record book.

Our family is so excited, Jami, Hunter’s mother, told me this week. When Hunter runs onto the field this year as the starting Iowa state quarterback, it will be a flurry of emotions. When I think about it, I get nervous, excited. They were all very proud.

Watching Hunter get the chance to do what he loves surrounded by the best teammates and coaches, and in front of all the great Iowa State fans, is overwhelming.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson began his 50th year writing for the Des Moines Register in December 2021. Reach him on [email protected]515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete.