John Klingberg gambles on himself. Will it pay off?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

“We were looking for the long term. That’s no secret”

John Klingberg admitted the obvious Monday when he first spoke to reporters as a member of the Anaheim Ducks.

The 29-year-old had entered the off-season in mid-July as arguably the best defender available, a bona fide top-four blueliner with elite offensive prowess in his position who is also in the midst of his best time.

Free agents of Klingberg’s caliber usually run monster deals in the open market, defensive shortcomings be damned.

But as Day 1 of the free agent frenzy drew to a close, with a record-breaking paycheck being handed out to available players, Klingberg remained unsigned. Day two ended the same way. Just like day three. And day four. Suddenly, nearly a month had passed and Klingberg was still a man without an employer, forced to watch as players far below his talent level secured the multi-year pacts he was seeking.

What happened? Klingberg just wants to give a hint, but it’s easy to read between the lines.

“The market is what it is today,” he explained of his camp’s approach.

“We had to change the tactics a little bit and at the end of the day I realized it was going to be a shorter term deal here going into the future. There were a few teams where it came down to where I think the numbers were fair and wherever the other teams were.”

“Start with a year and see how it goes. That’s kind of the thought process I went through.”

Klingberg didn’t just change his tactics as the cap space in the league got smaller. He changed the person who ran them and fired his longtime agent Peter Wallen, who has represented Klingberg since breaking into the NHL and also negotiated the seven-year deal he signed with the Stars in 2015, before going to work with mega firm Newport Sports. management .

It’s clear that Klingberg’s camp misjudged the market this summer by a wide margin — a misstep that stretched back as far as the middle of the regular season when Klingberg reportedly turned down a multi-year offer from the Stars on the assumption that there are greener pastures. were waiting for him.

They didn’t. And now he will go through the same process all over again next summer.

That doesn’t mean Klingberg can’t make the most of his time as a duck, though. This is still a great hockey player we’re talking about, a defender who can quarterback a power play with the best of them, take the puck out of his own zone and inject attack into whatever blueline he joins.

Not to mention, Klingberg is motivated. Very motivated. A one-year deal is a player’s gamble anyway, but even more so when it comes to Klingberg, who spoke on Monday as a player determined to prove those who overlooked him were wrong.

Chances are he does.

Now arguably the best defender on the Ducks’ roster, Klingberg will almost certainly be treated to a workload that matches or exceeds his career average of around 22 minutes per night.

With Kevin Shattenkirk, Cam Fowler and the young phenom Jamie Drysdale all able to play on the right side with varying degrees of efficiency, the Ducks have the ability to make use of Klingberg in a way that maximizes his talents, making him a steady helper. gets. of offensive zone begins along with a role as the primary puck mover on the top power play unit.

Offensively, that should give Klingberg the means to collect numbers that will make him catnip in the eyes of the rival GMs when he re-enters the market next summer.

But money was never really an issue. Klingberg would always bring in the dough from an AAV standpoint, and despite a misjudgment of the market this year, he ended up becoming the highest paid blueliner in the Ducks organization after all.

What Klingberg really wants, in his own words, is term. And the question now becomes whether a 60-point season or something in that range will put him in line to finally get it.

Frankly, probably not.

Because as effective as Klingberg is on the attacking side of the puck, his defensive flaws just can’t be ignored. In fact, Klingberg rates as one of the worst defenders for his position in his own zone, finishing in the bottom two percentile last season in an equally strong defense according to data from TopDown Hockey. In any case, his underlying numbers are still positive, with Klingberg holding the expected goal and scoring odds shares of 50.73 percent and 51.99 percent respectively at five-to-five. But for a player with his workload and offensive production, those results should really be much higher.

What those totals actually do is Klingberg down to the bone: a player whose offensive prowess is powerful enough to make up for his defensive mistakes – albeit barely.

And then there’s the issue of age, which is arguably the most destructive factor working against Klingberg’s case for a long-term deal.

Klingberg will be 31 by the time he hits the open market in July 2023, which puts him on the wrong end of the average NHL aging curve. It’s certainly not impossible for a defender to make a recent resurgence. We’ve seen them before. But those cases are more the exception than the rule.

If no team was willing to give Klingberg a seven-year contract this summer, why does he think they will when he’s another year older?

“I mean, it’s probably part of the plan, but I’m not going to look too far ahead,” Klingberg said of his desire to sign for the long term when his current deal expires.

“Obviously at the end of the day I want to get a long term. Right now I’m signing a year with Anaheim and we’re going to have to take it from there. I can’t focus on what’s going to happen. In a year I have to be there I have to have a good season and the team also has to have a good season. I think if the team is successful I will be successful too.”

That dedication to the present will serve Klingberg well as he enters the most important season of his career. But the risk remains. And even in the case of a personal best performance, there is no guarantee that what Klingberg is looking for will be waiting for him on the other side.