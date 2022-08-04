Women’s Hockey Adds Olivia Soares to Coaching Staff





SCHENECTADY, ​​NY. The combination of a successful coaching career and an impactful playing career, Olivia Soares has been named assistant women’s hockey coach at Union College, head coach Josh Sciba announced on Thursday. With her appointment, Soares becomes one of only two black female coaches in NCAA Division I hockey, joining Nina Rodgers at fellow ECAC Hockey institution Dartmouth College. “I would like to thank Josh Sciba Jim McLaughlin and the rest of the Union Athletic Department for this opportunity,” said Soares. “I look forward to working with both Josh and Chris. [Ardito] to develop the student-athletes at Union. It’s such an exciting time to be part of the Union hockey family and I’m very grateful to be a part of it.” “We are very fortunate to have Liv join our program,” said Sciba. “Her maturity, professionalism and passion to learn and collaborate were very evident during the interview process. We believe she will be a consistent role model for our student-athletes and assist them in any way possible. From her playing experience and leadership positions, to how she behaves as a young coach, we believe she is a good fit for her and we are very excited to add her to our staff.” Soares comes to Union after being an assistant coach at Colby College, where in her freshman year she helped lead the Mules to the best season in the history of the program. Colby set a winning program record with a 16-6-1 record and earned their first-ever bid to the NCAA tournament, finishing the season eighth in the USCHO.com national rankings. READ MORE: Soares Loving transition from player to assistant coach Before joining the collegiate coaching ranks, Soares was a member of the Ohio State University women’s hockey team for four years from 2016-20, playing in 142 games for the Buckeyes during her career. She served as an assistant captain as a junior and transitioned to the captain’s role as a senior, leading the team to the program’s first WCHA tournament championship before the NCAA tournament was aborted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A WCHA Scholar-Athlete Honoree in 2018 and was a triple conference All-Academic Team selection, Soares graduated from Ohio State in 2020 with a degree in education and received her master’s degree in sports management from OSU in 2021. Soares will make her first appearance on the Union bank on Sept. 15, when Union hosts Syracuse University for an exhibition competition at Messa Rink that begins at 3 p.m.

