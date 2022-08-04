Gaslighting reigns from January to July, when every college football program is undefeated.

It’s an off-season tradition. Lies, Heart, Truth and Garbage – all of which look the same! – have been corrugated from the WHAC or WHAC adjacent information sources in the past seven months.

It’s impossible to distinguish or identify what’s what until long after the grasshoppers start flying and the cameras are rolling. It can even be a mixed bag in real time. Consider this camp lasts 2017:

(True freshman Chase) Young really takes the form of the Predator in his body armor. It looks practically Photoshopped.

(Real freshman JK) Dobbins only seems to be a nightmare for the defence; everything he does is so snappy and crisp.

Guys that got me thinking, who is that?: Elijah Gardiner, who somehow looks taller than he’s listed with 6’4″. Faaaaaade route. Isaiah Pryor. NFL body. Young teenager. Jaylen Harris. Ohio State is equipped for an All-Jump-Ball violation in the near future. Ben Victor. If he’s put on 15 pounds in this off-season, he’s hiding it very well.



I didn’t know that Pryor’s legacy would become Ohio State Rondale Moore (don’t click) treat him like a manikin. My serious attempt at predicting the 2017 Buckeyes was Lies, Heart, Truth, Garbage – the whole bag.

Truth requires barrel aging for identification. We don’t know until we know.

The other three also need a little marinating, but they often come in familiar, reliable vintages. Off-season training couldn’t go any better. Sweet! Guy who needed to gain a good weight got bulky. Of course he did. Welcome to Unstoppable City, Population: Him.

Every August, almost 100% of returning players are believed to be significantly better footballers than when the bowl game bus parked itself in January. That is the aim, but in reality it is a comforting lie we tell ourselves. someone is no better.

We all know that’s not how people work collectively, but we sniff those fumes because they smell great. In August everything smells of Truth. Let’s all take a hit now.

During the gaslighting season, this can be anything. Let’s assume it’s the Truth and prove the supposition.

After Ohio State brought down Texas Tech in the first game of Jim Tressel’s second season, Richard McNutt (whose 2002 Heisman campaign webpage is still on) raised what turned out to be the latest Kickoff Classic trophy over his head, looked straight into the ABC camera, and barked confidently,this is the start of something special.

It looked like Heart at the time, but it was Garbage for the most cynical of us who couldn’t help but notice that McNutt’s team had had a lukewarm 7-5 campaign. Carson Palmer may have robbed him of the Heisman in December, but his August statement proved to be the eternal, historical truth.

Day didn’t say anything last year about the Buckeyes that… another look in their eyes, but the 2020 Buckeyes weren’t lowered by their rivals either — they lost to the all-time best Alabama with just 60% of their roster available. You’d rather they bring an edge for every season, but we all know that’s not how people work collectively.

the latest MICHIGAN LOSSSPAWNED 24-GAME WINSTREAK. THE BUCKEYES don’t need ALMOST that much this time around to put up another BANNER in the North Zone.

So it’s reasonable to assume that Michigan is largely responsible for lighting thatside. Last week I attended a private event where Day and Tony Alford were both present, and they were visibly smoking as they discussed how much they were looking forward to this season. They brought out both the first game on the schedule and the last.

They also knew how many days there were until each match. Two countdowns. That’s new.

Both men had a side of their own and a different look in their eyes – as if they were both used to being called defending champions, but for the first time in years no longer had that designation. I assume Day’s comment is true. Worst case scenario is the Heart. He could project.

This season is different from the jump because of planning, but also because we no longer peel ourselves off the boot of COVID, but just live with it. Here we were a year ago, with a fourth consecutive conference title, no Michigan game, and a CFP title game look:

Day says he thought Ohio state needed more attention at the back of the defense when it came to the new coaching. “I think (then DB, later co-DC, now former Ohio State Assistant, current Memphis Tigers DC Matt Barnes) really good. I think he’s really, really good.”

utilities that isHeart. We all wish Barnes was really good. He’d still be on the staff if that was the Truth.

We can scrape the fragmented 2020 footage from the record as they were largely captured on Instagram during the grip of the pandemic. Including the unknown among the precedents is not so convenient.

Bring us back to pre-COVID off-season normality of 2019:

Me and Zach (Harrison) would wreck some offensive gear over the next few years, (former Buckeye, current Bearcat Noah) Potter said.

This one is still open with Harrison poised for a grand finale. Potter only looked like a third Bosa brother in his 97 jersey — and that was blown up by off-season fumes. There is some waste there, but the overall optimism of the 2019 preseason almost matched the 2019 season results.

He has aged well! The 2018 preseason footage was less prescient.

Urban Meyer said he has confidence in Billy Davis (linebacker) unit as Ohio state begins to wind down the spring ball. “You’ve got some good bodies. We’re not ready to say who will be in what position. Our job is to get the best three of them,” Meyer said on March 26. That position, again “They’re not perfect, but they don’t have to be, and they’re trying. I like that position now.”

Good bodiesobjectiveTruth. They try, classic Heart. The rest was garbage. It’s okay to hire your best friend who has no experience coaching students to coach schoolchildren while paying him a half-million dollar salary — if you tolerate the consequences, such as strikingly lowering the expectations for units led by your groomsmen.

One more, before we get too giddy — let’s breathe in a little 2017 optimism:

With no proven wide receivers and an offense expected to improve significantly under the leadership of a new fifth-year coordinator and quarterback, there’s a good chance that (Binjimen) Victor will grow into a wide receiver superstar in 2017.

Every part of that sentence feels like a Woody Hayes-era message until you get to the recipient’s name. Victor finished that season with 23 catches, essentially making him Peak Jan White. It’s like Woody never left.

That fifth-year QB finished in a unanimous 1st team All-B1G roster for the third time. Parris Campbell made the 3rd team, but that was it for Zone Six. Victor was on the brink of superstar rise throughout his career in the state of Ohio. Heart at its best, lies when we’re cynical.

Another effective gaslighting season is now behind us, and this year I’ve been able to collect and justify a 15-0 Ohio State football campaign running down myThis can definitely happen to test. My lungs may be filled with smoke, but I won’t know that until January.

RELATED Of Miracles and Men (2015)

It’s that deadly combination of exceptional offense coupled with the best defense that sends my easily ripped-off feelings toward perfection for 2022. As an added mystical bonus, the last time the Buckeyes lost to Michigan? They won their next 24 matches.

They don’t need that many this time to put up another banner in the northern zone. McNutt stated 20 years ago this month this is the start of something special. Texas Tech was the catalyst back then. Maybe this time it’s that disaster in Ann Arbor.

It can be Lies, Garbage or Heart. But this can also be the Truth. Come back in a few months.