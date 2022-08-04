Sports
Brilliant act by Nick Kyrgios for fan after incident
Nick Kyrgios showcased his class at the Citi Open in Washington, offering an elderly fan a nice souvenir after she was hit by a ball.
In action against Tommy Paul in the US capital on Wednesday, Kyrgios hit a quirky return that bounced off the stands and struck the spectator.
Although the ball was not hit particularly hard, the woman appeared shocked by the incident and grabbed her head.
Paul immediately went over the fan’s check as fellow spectators comforted her, before Kyrgios crossed the field to do the same.
After realizing the woman was okay, the Aussie star offered her one of his towels to apologize.
Although it was a nice gesture, the older fan looked a little confused and you could see the woman next to her asking, “What’s this for?”
The Aussie star advanced to the round of 16 with a 6-3 6-4 win and has continued his sparkling form over the past few weeks.
Kyrgios clearly enjoyed the atmosphere in Washington and had another fun exchange with a fan on Tuesday.
With match point against Marcos Giron in the first round, the Wimbledon finalist asked a spectator which way to serve before taking down an irreversible missile to take the win.
“I won the tournament in 2019, when I saw my name in the stadium and then I knew I didn’t play well here at all last year – I lost the first round,” he said.
“I was just going through such a dark time in my life and I’m so happy to be here with my team.
“The love and support I get from the crowd, I’m just really happy to be able to play really good tennis here again.”
Nick Kyrgios opens on pain of losing Wimbledon
The Australian star then revealed how he had taken his loss to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon finalrevealing that it had taken him a while to get over it.
“It was really hard, it took me a while to get over that loss,” he admitted.
“Ever since I picked up a racket, that’s always been a goal I’ve been told – Wimbledon final, Wimbledon championship.
“That’s the highest award you can get and I was so close I could almost taste it.
“I feel like I did everything I could to bounce back. I trained hard, my body feels good, I serve great, so we’ll see how it goes.”
Kyrgios is playing his first singles tournament since going to Djokovic in four sets at the All England Club.
After retiring from singles at the Atlanta Open last week, he won the doubles title with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis won the Australian Open doubles title together in January for their maiden grand slam triumph.
Earlier on Wednesday, Alex de Minaur’s hopes to keep his good start to the American hardcourt circuit were crushed by a player 73 places lower than him.
De Minaur served for the match in the second set, then had a match point in the tiebreak, but missed both chances against world number 94 Yoshihito Nishioka.
The Japanese star went on to win 3-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 in a two-hour, 35-minute game.
Alexei Popyrin was the second Aussie to be eliminated on Wednesday, trailing third-seeded American Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-3 in 72 minutes.
