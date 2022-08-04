Warriors Hunt plays for Canada at Junior Hockey World Championship





Moose Jaw Warriors defender Daemon Hunt still gets the chance to represent Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship. Hunt was one of 10 Western Hockey League players named in the Canadian National Junior Team’s roster for the 2022 tournament, which will take place August 9-20 in Edmonton as a complete rescheduling of the COVID-cancelled event from last winter. It is the third time Hunt has qualified for the World Junior team and the first time he has made it, although the circumstances were beyond his control in both other cases. Hunt was in camp for the 2021 tournament in Edmonton, and that event was played in an isolated bubble designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Despite isolation efforts leading up to the camp, Hunt contracted COVID-19 early in the proceedings and was forced to sit in isolation at the selection camp. When it came time to announce the team, Hunt had approved the testing protocols, but Alberta Health officials took no chances and disqualified the then 18-year-old from competing in the event. Fast forward to last December, and Hunt had made his way to the selection camp’s final scrimmage when disaster struck – a blocked shot struck the Warriors captain just above the gauntlet on his right hand, breaking a bone in his wrist and caused him to miss both World Juniors and a month of regular season action. The Minnesota Wild draft pick finished his 19-year-old season with 17 goals and 39 points in 46 games for the Warriors and had 33 goals and 94 points in 163 games for his career, growing up as one of the top rearguards of all time. the WHL. Hockey Canada’s assignment is far from the first from the Brandon product as he has played for Team Canada at every step of his career. Hunt first played for the national team at the 2018 World U17 Hockey Challenge in November 2018, providing two assists in five games before Canada Black fell to the quarter-finals. The following April, he was back in red, white and black, this time at the U18 World Championship. Hunt would have an assist in seven games when Canada lost the bronze medal game to the United States. Hunt’s most recent Team Canada duties came in August 2019 at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he went on to go five games without a point. Canada would fall to Russia in the gold medal game. The 2022 World Junior Hockey Championships originally took place during regular time over the Christmas and New Year holidays, but following a massive COVID-19 outbreak that caused cancellations and forfeitures, it was decided to cancel the remainder of the tournament. In February, it was decided that the tournament would be completely replayed in August, with all matches taking place in Edmonton and players who qualified in December would continue to be eligible for the new tournament. Canada opens their World Juniors on August 10 against Latvia before taking on Slovakia on August 11, the Czech Republic on August 13 and Finland on August 15. The quarter-final round will run on August 17, the semi-finals on August 19 and medal matches on August 20.

