Wang Yang’s Knife from Tunis – Alex Table Tennis

Subject: Wang Yang’s knife from Tunis

Does anyone recognize Wang Yang's knife from Tunis? It looks oversized and it has those stripes on the handle as you can see in the picture:

he is said to have been using Harimoto ALC for 2 years. Inner carbon with oversized head.

Harimoto alc?

FH: Donic Bluegrip C2 (max)

Bra: DMS Strkraft (0.8mm)

Yes Harimoto ALC or at least a knife with Harimoto ALC handle

Posted: 8 hours 28 minutes ago at 6:24 am Nice shoe.

