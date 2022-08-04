Sports
Deshaun Watson Shot Down This NFL Settlement Offer That Would Have Suspended Him For Less Than A Year
With the NFL appealing the six-game suspension of Deshaun Watson, there’s a good chance his sentence will get worse in the coming weeks.
The NFL originally wanted Watson to be banned for at least a year, and now the league will do everything it can to make that happen, the NFL said. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. Although Judge Sue Robinson ordered the six-game suspension, Roger Goodell (or anyone he appoints) will now have the final say in the case, as he is the one overseeing the appeal.
The NFL appealing a case in which the NFL is responsible for the appeals process makes it difficult to envision a scenario where the NFL doesn’t add a substantial number of games to Watson’s suspension.
Watson could have prevented all of this had he settled his case with the NFL, and he would have had the chance to do so before Robinson made her verdict on Monday. According to to ESPN.comIn the days leading up to Robinson’s verdict, both the NFL and Watson’s camp tried to reach a settlement.
Although the NFL wanted Watson banned for an entire year, the league was willing to reduce that number in a settlement. According to ESPN and Illustrated SportsThe NFL’s final settlement offer was this: Watson would be suspended for 12 games and would also be fined $8 million to $10 million.
Watson’s side turned down the offer because it wouldn’t accept a deal that would suspend the quarterback for more than six to eight games. Watson was also unwilling to accept a heavy fine, according to ESPN.com.
Basically, Watson took a gamble by not accepting the NFL’s offer and it increasingly looks like he’s going to lose that gamble. If Watson had accepted the 12-game suspension, he could have put all this behind him, but instead he could now be hit with an indefinite suspension of at least a year.
Right now it feels like the best case scenario for Watson is now a 12-game suspension. Since his six-game suspension is currently up for appeal, that actually gives the two sides more time to work out a potential settlement, meaning Watson might get another chance to make a deal with the NFL.
The fact that the NFL was willing to agree to a 12-game suspension in a potential settlement — rather than a one-year suspension — is no coincidence. According to to Yahoo Sportsthe NFL absolutely does not want Watson to play against the Texans in Week 13 and one way to stop him from doing so would be to suspend him for 12 games (if he were given a 12 game suspension, the Texans’ game would be the last game he should sit out).
If there is no settlement and Watson’s suspension is extended by the NFL, there is a good chance this case will go to federal court. CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported on Thursday that Watson’s camp has not yet made a decision on whether or not to file a federal lawsuit. According to Anderson, Watson’s legal team is waiting to see what happens in the appeal. If the suspension is increased to 12 games, they can just go with it and not sue. On the other hand, if he gets a suspension of a year or more, it won’t be a surprise at all that a lawsuit will be filed.
Whatever happens, this is far from over. As for the appeals process, Watson’s camp has until Friday to respond to the NFL’s appeal. After that, the decision on Watson’s suspension falls entirely in the hands of Goodell or someone he designates to make the decision.
