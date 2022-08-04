A return to real men’s football





OXNARD, California. Yes, it’s the real “Return to Football” for the Cowboys here at training camp. Why, for the first time this camp, the pads arrived two days in a row this week for what head coach Mike McCarthy calls a “mock game” practice on Wednesday, more of a walk-through workout with absolutely no pads for two more padded drills on Thursday and Friday. Real men’s football, these padded workouts are, instead of putting the man with the ball on the ground. Just bang if you know the definition of a thump. “I want it cranked up,” McCarthy said ahead of Monday’s padded workout. “I want the fur to fly. I want the juice.” Unfortunately, with flying fur and sap flowing, come injuries, and the Cowboys quickly found that out on Monday and then again on Tuesday. Brad Sham reaffirms what my roommate has taught me over the years, often saying, “We’re coming to training camp to find out who’s going to get hurt.” Never fails. And we didn’t have to wait long for disturbing _shots_ to fall. Keep it up, we’re going here soon. Raise the threshold: The Cowboys quickly recognized the lack of depth on the linebacker’s position and agreed with ninth-year veteran Anthony Barr, a former first-round draft pick for the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. Here was the concern. If the Cowboys played a 4-3 base defense with three linebackers, that would mean Leighton Vander Esch in the middle, Micah Parsons in one outside seat and who? It could have been Jabril Cox, who returned as a rookie from the shattered ACL last year. Soberingly, Cox may have missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday with expected knee pain, though he also expects to return soon. By early July, the Cowboys had expressed interest in Barr. Somewhat worryingly, Barr has only played 13 games in the past two seasons, just two in 2020 after torn a pectoral muscle and six in 2021 with a knee and hamstring. Also troubling, the Vikings have restructured the five-year $67.5 million package, including $33 million guaranteed, that he signed in 2019. And to do that, by freeing up cap space by cutting his base salary for 2021, they had Barr void the last two years of his contract. That will cost the Vikings $ 9.89 million in dead money this year. The Cowboys should have an insight into Barr, the current senior defensive assistant who will be in charge of linebackers defensive coordinator George Edwards the Vikings for the first six seasons (2014-19) of Barr’s career. Also, the Cowboys were able to get a crystal clear understanding of Barr’s skills by talking to former 13-year-old Cowboys assistant Mike Zimmer (1994-2006), Barr’s head coach throughout his career.

