CWG 2022 India vs Canada Men’s Hockey Highlights: IND 8-0 CAN

2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Indian men’s hockey team kicked off their Commonwealth Games campaign in Birmingham in a blistering fashion, beating Ghana 11-0 in their opening game. The game against England was a very entertaining showdown in which both teams scored 4 goals each and the exciting game ended in a stalemate.

On the eve of their clash against Canada on Wednesday, Harmanpreet Singh, the vice captain and one of the Indian men’s hockey team’s brightest stars at the CWG 2022, said: Our resounding win against Ghana was the perfect way to kick off our Commonwealth Games campaign. here in Birmingham. While we are a little disappointed with our performance against England, there are several points for us from that game, especially when it comes to discipline and not being wary when we have a good lead on board.

Harmanpreet went on to say that Canada is a tough opponent, it’s been a while since we met them in an official tournament, but our game plan is clear and the players are ready to execute it perfectly as our preparations for this game have been rigorous. We are confident that we will do well and are booking our place in the next round of the tournament.

The last time the Indian men’s hockey team faced Canada was at the 2019 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, where the Indian men’s hockey team passed Canada when the game ended 7-3 in India’s favour.

Previously, the Indian women’s hockey team secured a spot in the Commonwealth Games semi-finals in Birmingham after a 3-2 win over Canada on Wednesday.

