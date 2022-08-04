NIU Football Position Preview: Attacking Line

DEKALB, ill. Whether opening holes for the fourth-best rushing offense in the nation, averaging 241.4 yards per game, or allowing the second-fewest sacks in the nation, only 0.79 per game, the NIU Huskie offense has been a backbone for many of the 2021 season’s performances, which is exactly how head coach Thomas hammock imagines his teams being built.

“The success of our attack was due to our offensive line, it starts there,” said Hammock. “That’s how we build our football team. We build our team inside out; I’ve said that from the time I took this job until I’m gone. We will always be a team built inside out on the attacking line and the line of defense and that becomes the strength of our team.

“That’s the way you have to play in the Midwest, that’s the way you have to play at NIU with the elements, the wind and all those different things. I couldn’t be happier with the guys we have up front and the young guys developing in the back of them. “

Among those guys up front are four starters from a season ago: Marquis Cox (Peoria, Ill./Peoria) on left tackle, JJ Lippe (Milwaukee, Wis./Whitefish Bay) on the left watch, Logan Zschernitz (Spencer, Wis./Spencer) at right guard and Nolan Potter (Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Washington) on the correct tackle. That kind of continuity up front makes the Huskies feel very good about their offensive line heading into the 2022 season.

“Those guys have a lot of experience, they have a lot of reps under their belt,” Hammock said. “Those four guys started (last year), but John Champe has started games for us, and we are confident that Pete Nygra is going to step in there and do a great job. We have a lot of comfort with our top seven, eight guys in the front, we feel like we’re sitting extremely deep. We feel we can rotate guys, we feel we have guys who can play in multiple positions, which is important throughout the season. And we feel like we have depth and I think all those things can hopefully push us to be great up front.”

in the middle, Pete Nygra (North Indianapolis, Ind./Brownsburg) enters the spot previously occupied by All-MAC artist brayden patton . Nygra saw action in three games last season and NIU offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa has been impressed with his work ethic ever since he arrived at DeKalb.

“From the first day he got here, he was a high school kid, all he’s done is put his head down and work and be one of the hardest workers of our football team,” Agpalsa said of Nygra. “I think he gets a lot of respect and trust from his teammates because of the way he does his business. He’s a tireless worker, he has a good understanding of our system and I think they’re really excited about it.”

On the right side of Nygra, both Potter and Zschernitz have started 20 consecutive games en route to this season. To his left, Lippe appeared in all 14 games a season ago and made 13 starts, while Cox started 29 consecutive games dating back to the Vanderbilt game in 2019. With that kind of stability, it’s easy to see why Agpalsa believes Nygra will. to do. join seamlessly.

“I think with the other four that have such a great continuity with each other, they can see things and have the ability to switch to make the game work,” explained Agpalsa. “They’ve spent a lot of time with Pete and they’ve built that continuity, so I think there’s a lot of confidence there.”

As both Hammock and Agpalsa were quick to point out, Huskie’s offensive line goes well beyond the five starters, with plenty of other talent and experience in the group.

“ John Champe from Brookfield, Wisconsin, started racing for us in 2020 and was an active starter and backup for us inside,” said Agpalsa. “He’s doing a fantastic job in the first few days of camp. Evan Buss from Kimberly, Wisconsin, he has been a starter for us and was a swing, tackle/tight end for us a year ago and has a plethora of reps, game reps from last season, he also has a great camp. And then Matthew Schooley comes along. He’s doing a great job as our center with our younger group and a lot of those guys come along.”

After splitting the team into two groups for training on Monday and Tuesday so that everyone could get more reps, the Huskies held their first full team practice of the camp on Wednesday morning. Hammock was very satisfied with the efficiency of the session.

“I thought it was fantastic,” said Hammock. “We came off the field eight minutes early and these were the most reps we’ve ever gotten in my four years here. With the way we practice structured, we’ve been able to get quality reps, we get guys developed, young guys are getting up and showing up and guys are trying to earn their way onto the bus which is exciting for us the deeper we are the more likely we are to win I’m excited about this team I’m excited about their mentality, their approach and the way they work.

“We have to keep stacking up days, we have another training session (Thursday), then they get a day off. I love what the NCAA has done with the schedule this year, giving us two extra days to recover, that’s going important, and we’re going to take full advantage of that.”

The Huskies will be back on the practice field at Huskie Stadium at 7:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Check out the full camp schedule and links to daily coverage on the 2022 Camp Central page on NIUHuskies.com.

Buy NIU Football tickets now online at NIUHuskies.com or by calling 815-753-PACK (7225) during regular business hours. Ticket options include season tickets to see all six Huskie home games, mini-plans with the All-Saturday ($90) or All-Weekday ($78) package, and single game tickets, priced from $18-$40 depending on the game. Season tickets offer the best value with prices starting at $14.67 per ticket with the Huskie Family 4-pack (must not be related), $97 for East Side general admission seats, or $144 for West Side reserved seats. Premium area tickets are also available per season and per match. For more information and to see all options and prices, click here.