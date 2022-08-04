India vs Wales highlights, men’s hockey CWG 2022: Harmanpreet hat-trick leads India to semi-finals with 4-1 win





Aug 4, 2022 8:09 PM IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: INDIA TO SEMIS India beat Wales 4-1 and they’re through to the semifinals for the second consecutive time at the CWG. They are now waiting for the England vs Canada result to know their final position in Pool B and their opponent in the semi-finals. Aug 4, 2022 8:01 PM IST India vs Wales Livescore CWG 2022: Goal for Wales Bradshaw gets in the way and a PC for Wales and Furlong converts the PC. OHHSurender gets a touch and the ball hits the post. It is Furlong’s eighth goal in CWG 2022. IND 4-1 WAL Aug 4, 2022 19:55 IST India vs Wales Livescore CWG 2022: Good save by Pathak! Wales with a PC chance now. But the attempt is sent directly to goalkeeper Pathak. Missed opportunity. IND 4-0 WAL Aug 4, 2022 19:52 IST India vs Wales Livescore CWG 2022: TARGET for GURJANT! Shamsheer collects the ball just on the edge of the D, makes an effort towards the goal. It goes past the keeper and Gurjant gets his stick in the way to deflect it inside the post. Reference whether it was a dangerous ball. The umpires say no. And the target is for India. IND 4-0 WAL Aug 4, 2022 19:49 IST India vs Wales Livescore CWG 2022: What a save! Nilakanta wants to put India ahead 4-0. Fires a shot towards the target. Akashdeep makes the point to put a deflection but the Welsh keeper dives in in time to stop it. The ball deflects, hits the post and Akashdeep quickly catches it and sends it another, but it hits the post again. IND 3-0 WAL 04 Aug 2022 19:39 IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Hattrick for Harmanpreet Akashdeep delivers a 5th PC to India. Varun gets the chance, but the ball is deflected and India gets another chance. Harmanpreet this time, but Reynolds-Cotterill quits after a deflection. The referee asks for another PC after a review. PENALTY FOR INDIA! Harmanpreet on the spot. With a flick of the wrist, it goes high to the keeper’s right. A third goal for India. IND 3-0 WAL Aug 4, 2022 19:34 IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Another strong attack from Wales Captain Manpreet had to get deep into the defense to get the ball out. Wales looked dangerous with that attack. IND 2-0 WAL 04 Aug 2022 19:27 IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: India’s 4th Penalty Corner Harmanpreet again, but Shipperly quickly rushes inside to stop the effort. Brave of Shipperly indeed! IND 2-0 WAL 04 Aug 2022 19:16 IST India vs Wales Livescore CWG 2022: India lead at half time Harmanpreet Singh’s double attempt with the penalty corners, showing his variations, put India comfortably ahead in the crucial draw. Remember, India must win this match to guarantee a place in the semifinals. 04 Aug 2022 19:14 IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Wales wants to leave one Carson collects the ball in the D look to make a pass to Shipperly and does so awkwardly through the Indian defenders. But Wales fails in their attempt. Wales must make the most of such efforts. IND 2-0 WAL 04 Aug 2022 19:04 IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Harmanpreet does it again! Two different penalty corners, same result for Harmanpreet Singh. This time he sends the fire straight at the target. Look at that acceleration. IND 2-0 WAL 04 Aug 2022 18:59 IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Penalty Corner for India! Harmanpreet puts India ahead Jarmanpreet’s effort hits the foot of a Welsh defender and India earns a penalty corner. It’s Harmanpreet time! He fires the ball, but it hits Hywel Jones’ knee and goes wide. The referee asked for a referral. Another penalty corner for India. Harmanpreet does it! And he puts India first IND 1-0 WAL 04 Aug 2022 18:51 IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Aimless Q1 Fast attacks from India, interpassing and an impressive defense from Wales. Overall, Wales would be happy with the start he’s had. Not only with their defense, but they also managed to attack some. IND 0-0 WAL Aug 4, 2022 6:45 PM IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Sreejesh, The Wall Carson James comfortably collects the scoop in the D, turns and fires an attempt to give Wales the lead in the match, but Sreejesh throws everything in front of him to block the effort. GORGEOUS of the Indian! IND 0-0 WAL Aug 4, 2022 6:41 PM IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: WHAT A SAVE! Penalty corner for India and Welsh goalkeeper makes a great save. IND 0-0 WAL Aug 4, 2022 6:40 PM IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Penalty Corner for India Lots of heat from Indian forwards in the Welsh defense and they deserve a penalty corner chance. 04 Aug 2022 18:38 IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Appeal to Backstick India looking to attack, Mandeep collects the pass in the D, but Wales members are quick to demand a backstick. The referee watches the replay and Wales retain their reference. IND 0-0 WAL Aug 4, 2022 6:35 PM IST India vs Wales Livescore CWG 2022: Wales wants to make an early impact Wales want to make an early impression in the all-important draw. An attempt is made, but no one in the D to get the ball and the attempt is in vain. IND 0-0 WAL Aug 4, 2022 6:31 PM IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Match Begins! The match in Group B between India and Wales starts in Birmingham 04 Aug 2022 18:19 IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: What Happened When They Last Met? The last minute winner of SV Sunil helped India beat Gareth Furlong’s amazing hat-trick during the 2018 CWG group stage to take a 4-3 win 04 Aug 2022 18:16 IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Head-to-head tie India holds a 4-0 record against Wales. Aug 4, 2022 6:10 PM IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How can Wales make it to the semi-finals? All they need is to beat India and hope that host nation England beat Canada’s Group B final game. Aug 4, 2022 6:06 PM IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How can India make it to the semi-finals? A win would mean India finish with 10 points in Pool B, which would immediately guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals. A draw, which would give them eight points, would just as well send them to the semi-finals. If defeated, however, India would be dependent on Canada to beat England in the final game of Pool B to reach the semi-finals. 04 Aug 2022 17:51 IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Where is the Wales team in Pool B With two wins and a three-game loss in their Group B ties, Wales are third in the standings with six points, one behind leaders India and England. 04 Aug 2022 17:47 IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How has the Wales team fared so far? Wales vs Canada – Won 5-1 Wales vs England – Lost 2-4 Wales vs Ghana – Won 6-1 Wales vs India – ? 04 Aug 2022 17:44 IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: Where is the Indian team in Pool B With two wins and a draw in three Group B ties, India tops the points list. Although, both India and England have the same points (7), but Manpreet Singh and Co. are at the top thanks to their superior goal difference. 04 Aug 2022 17:39 IST India vs Wales Live Score CWG 2022: How has the Indian team fared so far? India vs Ghana – Won 11-0 India vs England – 4-4 draw India vs Canada – Won 8-0 India vs Wales – ? 04 Aug 2022 17:31 IST Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the men’s hockey pool B between India and Wales in Birmingham. Stay tuned for more updates

