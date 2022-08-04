“Pakistan looks better. What India is doing is quite inappropriate’ | Cricket





The Indian and Pakistani cricket teams will face each other in a blockbuster of the 2022 Asia Cup on August 28. The two sides have not met on the pitch since last year’s T20 World Cup, where Babar Azam’s men took a 10 wicket victory. The India-Pakistan bilateral series is currently on hold due to political tensions between the two countries, and the sides only meet during international (World Cups/Champions Trophy) and continental (Asia Cup) tournaments. However, since Pakistan’s win over India last year, India has made significant changes to their shortest form playing style under the leadership of Rohit Sharma; However, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif still believes Babar’s men will prevail when they take on India in the Asia Cup match in Dubai. Speaking in detail about both sides on his official YouTube channel Caught behind, Latif said India’s ongoing captaincy changes, coupled with inconsistent performances from star players such as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, could cost them a draw against Pakistan. Also read: ‘Do we really need him? Will he be in good shape when he returns?’: Styris questions the Indian star’s place in Playing XI Winning or losing is different. But I think Pakistan’s strategy looks much better. There are not many changes on the side of Pakistan be it T20I, ODI or Test. If you look at India, they’ve had about seven captains in the last year, which is quite inappropriate in the current situation,” said Latif. Kohli is not there, Rohit and Rahul are injured. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant came as captain, Shikhar Dhawan (ODI) also came as captain. They would have a problem making their best team. There is no doubt that India has the best players, but they can’t make their best-16, and I think they would even have trouble forming their best team, the former Pakistani wicket-keeper added. Latif concluded his speech, adding that Pakistan had won because of India’s mistakes in the T20 World Cup last year, and will not be surprised if it happens again. Pakistan won last year because of India’s mistakes and I think Pakistan will benefit from India’s mistakes again this time, Latif said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the sports world. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsport, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

…View details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/pakistan-look-better-what-india-are-doing-is-quite-inappropriate-rashid-latif-s-huge-claim-ahead-of-asia-cup-101659613288155.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos