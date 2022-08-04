Cowgirl Golf Announces Schedule 2022-23





STILL WATER, Oklahoma —- Oklahoma State women’s golf will once again compete against the nation’s toughest league in 2022-23, culminating in a season-opening trip to premier Pebble Beach Golf Links, head coach Greg Robertson announced on Thursday. Last season, OSU advanced to the NCAA Championships for the second consecutive year after a remarkable regular season, with four tournament wins and an undefeated fall schedule. The Cowgirls also finished in the top-3 in every regular season tournament, a feat not achieved at Oklahoma State since 1973-74. Striking and rising junior, Maddison Hinson-Tolchard is set to return to the Cowgirl lineup after a stellar sophomore campaign, during which she was named the 2021-22 Big 12 Golfer of the Year and earned Second Team All-America honors. Rina Tatematsu who represented OSU at Augusta National last season, also returns alongside an exciting core of returnees and talented newcomers to the program. The Cowgirls kick off their season at the Carmel Cup in Pebble Beach, California, scheduled for September 2-4. Pebble Beach Golf Links is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful courses in the world as it runs right along the shoreline and has expansive views of the Pacific Ocean. A few weeks later, Oklahoma State travels to Norman, Oklahoma to participate in the Schooner Fall Classic, being held September 24-26. The Cowgirls took home the tournament title last season, winning by 20 strokes to take the program’s third win at the event. After competing in the Illini Women’s Invitational in Medinah, Illinois on October 10-11, the Cowgirls will try to win their second consecutive Jim West Challenge title on October 23-24 at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos, Texas. In last year’s event, OSU as a team shot 39-under to break both the course record and the tournament record. The Nexus Collegiate Invitational in New Providence, Bahamas opens the spring portion of the season from February 13-15. The event marks the Cowgirls’ first tournament outside of the United States since they made a trip to Rio Grande, Puerto Rico in February 2020 to participate in the Lady Puerto Rico Classic. Oklahoma State then returns to Humble, Texas for the third year in a row to participate in the ICON Invitational on February 27-28. OSU will also play at the Valspar Augusta Invitational in Augusta, Georgia (March 11-12) and the Clemson Invitational in Sunset, SC (March 24-26). OSU concludes the regular season with a visit to Scottsdale, Arizona for the Big 12 Match Play, which will be held April 7-9. The Cowgirls are 7-4 in match play since Robertson became the head coach in 2019. To kick off the postseason, the Cowgirls head to Dallas, Texas, April 21-23 in pursuit of the Big 12 Championship No. 11 and the 25th conference title in program history. Last year, Another Bailey shot a 215 (+2) to beat the field with a single hit and take home the individual title. NCAA Regionals will be played in various locations from May 8-10. The Cowgirls finished in a tie for third to earn the NCAA Championships again in last season’s NCAA Stillwater Regional at Karsten Creek Golf Club. Hinson-Tolchard claimed the individual championship, beating the field by two strokes by rounds of 72-71-69 (-4) 212. The 2023 NCAA Championships will be played again May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Oklahoma State has made 23 trips to the NCAA Championships and will make 24 of them next season. For more information on Cowgirl golf, please visit okstate.com. DATE EVENT LOCATION HOST Sept 2-4 Carmel Cup Pebble Beach, Ca. miss state

Sept 24-26 Schooner Fall Classic Norman, Oklahoma

October 10-11 Illini Women’s Invitational Medinah, Illinois, Illinois October 23-24 Jim West Challenge San Marcos, Texas Texas State February 13-15 Nexus College Invitational New Providence, Bahamas Auburn

February 27-28 ICON Invitational Humble, Texas Houston

March 11-12Valspar Augusta Invitational Augusta, Ga. Augusta

March 24-26 Clemson Invitational Sunset, SC Clemson

Apr 7-9 Big 12 Match Play Scottsdale, Ariz. Big 12

April 21-23 Big 12 Championship Dallas, Texas Big 12

May 8-10 NCAA Regionals TBA TBA

May 19-24 NCAA Championships Scottsdale, Arizona State

