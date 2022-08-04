Cricket calls for LA Games in 2028 this month





NEW DELHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) will make a presentation later this month to the organizers of the Los Angeles Olympics in its bid to return the sport to the Games after a 128-year hiatus, sources told Reuters. Cricket is shortlisted for potential entry into the 2028 Los Angeles Games along with baseball softball, flag football, lacrosse, breakdancing, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsports. Teams would play Twenty20 cricket – the shortest international form of the sport that has inspired the lucrative Indian Premier League and similar franchise-based competitions in other countries. The host city can include any sport but needs approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The governing body is likely to make a final decision during the IOC session in Mumbai next year, said one of the sources who had direct knowledge of the matter. Twenty-eight sports are in the original schedule announced by the organizer of the 2028 Games in December. Cricket has not been played at the Olympics since its first appearance in the 1900 Games in Paris, where Great Britain defeated a team of mostly English expatriates representing France by 158 runs to win gold. Despite initial obstruction from the powerful English and Indian cricket boards, the game is beginning to gain access to multi-sport gatherings around the world. Women’s Twenty20 will be played during the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and cricket will also be part of next year’s postponed Asian Games in Hangzhou. Next year it will also be featured at the Africa Games in Ghana and the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia. Given the low profile of cricket in the United States, many think it has better chances of making it through for the 2032 Olympics in Australia. However, the ICC is determined to grow the game in the United States, the third largest broadcast cricket market after India and Britain due to the Indian and Pakistani diaspora. It believes the 2028 Olympics would be the perfect showcase. Olympic sports remain in the shadow of cricket in the subcontinent, so the ICC has based its bid on the unparalleled popularity of cricket among the region’s more than billion fans. Women’s Twenty20 has already proven to be a big hit at the Commonwealth Games debut with a record 150,000 ticket sales. “When we participate in multisport games, be it the Commonwealth Games or the Asian Games or the African Games, cricket in these multisport events is good for the growth of our game,” ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice told reporters last week. . Allardice merely echoed the sentiments shared by several former players. “Great to see T20 cricket in Commonwealth Games. Next destination – Olympics,” tweeted former India player Mohammad Kaif.

