TBT: Women’s Tennis Records Back-to-Back wins to unlock WAC Play





Each #ThrowbackThursday (#TBT) through August, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Intercollegiate Athletics Division looks back on some of the best moments of the 2021-22 season. RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s tennis team got off to a great start in the Western Athletic Conference with some tight wins over Sam Houston and Abilene Christian. The Vaqueros took a two-game winning streak after defeating Omaha and NJIT and their first opponent at the conference was Sam Houston, who hosted the first WAC cluster of the season. UTRGV took the early lead by taking the double point with Nos. 1 and No. 3 wins, but Sam Houston came back roaring with wins over No. 1, No. 3 and No. 6 singles as she took the 3-1 advantage. Stefanie Wilske won at number 5 after coming back from a 2-6 loss in the first set, dominating the second 6-3 and the third 6-0. Barbara Martinez won in straight sets at number 4 to make it 3-3. It all came down to Marjorie Souza , who had previously won against Martinez in doubles, in the number 2 spot. Souza left the first set 3-6, but came back with a 6-4 win in the second. In the third set, Souza jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and endured some lengthy rallies to get away with the 6-3 win, giving UTRGV the 4-3 win and their third straight win. The next day, the Vaqueros took on Abilene Christian. The Vaqueros won their third double in a row and 10eof the season as they competed in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots. Wilske rode to her third straight win at the No. 5 singles spot to put UTRGV at 2-0. The Wildcats responded with wins over No. 1 and No. 5 to tie the game at 2-2 before Martinez put UTRGV back in the lead with a straight set win at No. 4 spot. It came down to No. 2 and No. 3, as Souza got away with an outright win over No. 2 to take the win again for the Vaqueros. The win extended their win streak to four and marked their 10ewin of the season. It was a big opening weekend for the Vaqueros. After being selected to finish sixth in the Southwest Division in the pre-conference polls, the Vaqueros came home with victories with wins over both teams picked to finish ahead of them. Support UTRGV Women’s Tennis|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goutrgv.com/news/2022/8/4/-tbt-womens-tennis-records-back-to-back-victories-to-open-wac-play.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos