Hockey Canada orders former Supreme Court judge to lead investigation into governance

Hockey Canada has hired former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell to lead an investigation into the organization’s governance structure, amid mounting calls for its leadership to step down over its handling of alleged sexual assault cases.

The sport’s national governing body faces intense public and political scrutiny over its culture issues and how it faces a $3.5 million lawsuit for a 2018 alleged gang assault case involving Canadian Hockey League players, including some members of the Canadian World Junior team at the time.

“We have heard Canadians loud and clear and are determined to make the changes necessary to make us the organization Canadians expect,” wrote Michael Brind’Amour, chairman of the board of directors of Hockey Canada. a statement.

“This comprehensive governance review is a critical step in restoring Canadian confidence and ensuring we have the right people and systems to execute on our plan of action to improve Canada’s game.”

The announcement comes as small hockey clubs begin to push back and cancel funding. Major sponsors have pulled out and a new police investigation has been opened into an alleged gang assault in Halifax in 2003 involving World Junior players.

Conservative MP John Nater, who sits on the parliamentary committee investigating Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations, said he continues to advocate for “immediate leadership change at Hockey Canada” despite the reassessment.

“Those responsible for Hockey Canada over the past 20 years are not the right people to oversee this much-needed change,” Nater wrote in a statement to CBC News. They are either finding the truth or fighting the culture of silence.”

Hockey Canada president and COO Scott Smith has opposed the resignation, despite an appeal from MPs from several political parties. Smith pledged to lead a culture change within the organization at a parliamentary committee last week.

Hockey Canada has ordered former Supreme Court Justice Thomas Cromwell to review its governance structures. (Philippe Landreville/Collection of the Supreme Court of Canada)

The new third party’s mandate is to make recommendations to ensure Hockey Canada follows the “best practices of a national sports organization of comparable size, scope and influence in Canada,” Brind’Armour wrote.

The review will also look at the controversial “National Equity Fund” that has been used since 1989 to pay for nine of 21 settlements for sexual abuse allegations. The fund was used to pay up to the $3.5 million lawsuit over the alleged sexual robbery.

Hockey parents and associations were outraged when they heard that the fund consists partly of their registration fee. At least a local associations in Quebec cut their funding about concerns and encouraged others to do the same.

Cromwell served as a Supreme Court judge from 2008 to 2016 and was named a Companion of the Order of Canada upon his resignation. He currently works at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) as a dispute mediator involving the public sector.

Cromwell was too tapped by now independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould during the 2019 SNC-Lavalin affair to advise her on the limits of attorney-client privilege after she resigned from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet.

Supporting Cromwell in the review will be BLG’s Victoria Prince and Nadia Effendi, Hockey Canada said.

Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge said she looks forward to reading Justice Cromwell’s findings.

“Hockey Canada has hired a very credible person to do the assessment of their organization,” she said.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says the review is a positive step if it is made public and the process is transparent. But he said the released job description lacks a clear assessment of the board’s processes related to the settlement agreements for sexual assault claims.

“I also don’t believe this should serve as an excuse for not doing anything until November about the executives who have been involved in mistreating these issues,” Housefather said.

Hockey Canada has paid 21 settlements for sexual misconduct since 1989 Hockey Canada officials revealed that since 1989, the organization has paid nearly $9 million in settlements to 21 people who claimed to have committed sexual misconduct.

NDP MP Peter Julian calls Hockey Canada’s latest announcement “a tactic to delay the work” that needs to be done “to solve fundamental problems”.

He also asks that the parliamentary committee investigating Hockey Canada resume this month and appeal to the three sports ministers in office since 2018 over their oversight of Hockey Canada.

Hockey Canada told Sport Canada about the allegation in 2018, but the department never notified the federal sports minister. The then Secretary of State for Sports, Kristy Duncan, had aguideline orderthat the cabinet of the minister is informed.

“I think our next step should also be to have the three then sports ministers, Secretary Duncan, in front of us, who gave the original directive that any information about sexual assault or sexual abuse should go straight to her office, and then Secretary Steven Guilbeault and Secretary St-Onge.”

St-Onge has already testified to the committee once and has today reiterated that she has ordered that all allegations be reported to her office and that she is working with Sport Canada to ensure they have “all the tools and expertise”.

Have a story or news tip about the Hockey Canada scandal? Confidential [email protected]

