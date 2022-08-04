Sports
What Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Said After Day One of Buckeyes Fall Camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day spoke to the media Thursday after the first day of the Ohio State footballs’ fall camp.
Here’s everything he talked about as the Buckeyes prepare for the 2022 season:
The goal of OSU’s preseason is toughness, discipline and skill.
About kicker Jake Seibert playing cornerback: He played wide receiver and cornerback in high school. He wanted to add another value.
Days of gut feeling about this team: it’s a different team. We were worried here last year… This year is different because you played more.
Thoughts on the new staff: I like the schedule. I like what Jims does. I like what the defending staff are doing… but the proof will be in the pudding. We are playing on September 3rd, but there is certainly a lot of optimism.
From the way the Ohio States offense is viewed, given the proven talent on that side of the ball, our offense didn’t do anything.
Said the tight-knit group as a whole had a really good summer despite the lack of experience: that has a chance to have some good depth there. But they have to build. They have to grow. It’s going to be three very important weeks here.
About Offensive Linemen Donovan Jackson and Matthew Jones: They bring power, leverage and power. … They are built as guards.
At cornerback Jordan Hancock and safety Kye Stokes flashed: They would need them to play, and I hope they are ready by the first game. … When they flash, they usually don’t do it consistently. We need them to do it consistently.
Where does Fall Camp stand in a head coach’s mind: It’s just the beginning of a long journey.
All true freshman offensive linemen start at the tackle, but some can go in.
The start of camp will be a massive three weeks for the quarterbacks, with CJ Stroud, Kyle McCord and Devin Brown all sharing reps. The goal is to get Stroud game ready while the other two guys get as many reps as possible.
Day said linebacker CJ Hicks doesn’t physically look like a freshman: It almost looks like he’s one of the guys who’s been around for a while.
On the perception of the locker room heading to the Notre Dame game: everyone will be ready for that game, but it certainly won’t overwhelm anyone. We’ve been there before. We’ve been in the bright lights, we know what that’s like. But we know how important it is to win that game.
He put forward the concept that he needed to see competitive stamina from defensive tackle Tyleik Williams after getting into shape this offseason.
OSUs trying to develop four or five guys as repatriation specialists. Jaxon Smith-Njiba, Emeka Egbuka, Cameron Martinez and Kaleb Brown were there on Day 1.
A few OSU players wear the Guardian Caps helmet covers that are mandatory for some NFL positioning groups in preseason camp. Day said they presented the team with facts about the equipment and made it optional.
Wide receiver Julian Fleming and linebacker Cade Stover were two players who earned Iron Buckeye’s credit for the summer. The different levels are gold (the highest), red and blue.
Day I went through fall camp as a player in New Hampshire: I remember being in the middle of my freshman year and feeling like I was in the middle of the ocean and couldn’t see land. Everywhere I looked it was football.
Wide receiver Kamryn Babb is 100% on his way to fall camp.
More Buckeyes Coverage
What does the Devin Royals dedication mean?
OSU Hoops Get 4 Star Recruit
Days provide money for mental health research
Why OSU Recruitment Isn’t Hit Home Runs: Podcast
Sophomore stars can be big for OSU
The recruiting impact of a top-10 OSU defence
What Lockwood’s Decommit Means For OSU
OSU’s 2022 Preseason Camp Schedule
Recruitment Slide for Speaking OSUs: Podcast
Unanswered Questions Before the OSU Preseason Camp
Can the Buckeyes straighten things out after a rough round of recruiting?
Ohio States 22 starters forecast vs. Notre Dame: Mark It Down Monday
Jaxon Smith-Njigba finds baseball inspiration, from Derek Jeter to big brother
Ohio State football is already preparing for Notre Dame as Tanner McCalister delivers first-hand information
Inside Nick Saban’s recruiting blueprint that built a dynasty
Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.
If you or a loved one has questions and would like to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 .
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2022/08/what-ohio-state-football-coach-ryan-day-said-after-the-buckeyes-first-day-of-fall-camp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Xi Jinping may attack Taiwan to secure his legacy August 4, 2022
- Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer on holiday amid Britain’s economic chaos August 4, 2022
- “Pakistan looks better. What India is doing is quite inappropriate’ | Cricket August 4, 2022
- Celebrating Two Years of Tech Policy with the TechTank Podcast August 4, 2022
- Lee County Port Authority News Release: SOUTHWEST FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT JUNE TRAFFIC REPORTS August 4, 2022