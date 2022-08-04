What Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Said After Day One of Buckeyes Fall Camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day spoke to the media Thursday after the first day of the Ohio State footballs’ fall camp.

Here’s everything he talked about as the Buckeyes prepare for the 2022 season:

The goal of OSU’s preseason is toughness, discipline and skill.

About kicker Jake Seibert playing cornerback: He played wide receiver and cornerback in high school. He wanted to add another value.

Days of gut feeling about this team: it’s a different team. We were worried here last year… This year is different because you played more.

Thoughts on the new staff: I like the schedule. I like what Jims does. I like what the defending staff are doing… but the proof will be in the pudding. We are playing on September 3rd, but there is certainly a lot of optimism.

From the way the Ohio States offense is viewed, given the proven talent on that side of the ball, our offense didn’t do anything.

Said the tight-knit group as a whole had a really good summer despite the lack of experience: that has a chance to have some good depth there. But they have to build. They have to grow. It’s going to be three very important weeks here.

About Offensive Linemen Donovan Jackson and Matthew Jones: They bring power, leverage and power. … They are built as guards.

At cornerback Jordan Hancock and safety Kye Stokes flashed: They would need them to play, and I hope they are ready by the first game. … When they flash, they usually don’t do it consistently. We need them to do it consistently.

Where does Fall Camp stand in a head coach’s mind: It’s just the beginning of a long journey.

All true freshman offensive linemen start at the tackle, but some can go in.

The start of camp will be a massive three weeks for the quarterbacks, with CJ Stroud, Kyle McCord and Devin Brown all sharing reps. The goal is to get Stroud game ready while the other two guys get as many reps as possible.

Day said linebacker CJ Hicks doesn’t physically look like a freshman: It almost looks like he’s one of the guys who’s been around for a while.

On the perception of the locker room heading to the Notre Dame game: everyone will be ready for that game, but it certainly won’t overwhelm anyone. We’ve been there before. We’ve been in the bright lights, we know what that’s like. But we know how important it is to win that game.

He put forward the concept that he needed to see competitive stamina from defensive tackle Tyleik Williams after getting into shape this offseason.

OSUs trying to develop four or five guys as repatriation specialists. Jaxon Smith-Njiba, Emeka Egbuka, Cameron Martinez and Kaleb Brown were there on Day 1.

A few OSU players wear the Guardian Caps helmet covers that are mandatory for some NFL positioning groups in preseason camp. Day said they presented the team with facts about the equipment and made it optional.

Wide receiver Julian Fleming and linebacker Cade Stover were two players who earned Iron Buckeye’s credit for the summer. The different levels are gold (the highest), red and blue.

Day I went through fall camp as a player in New Hampshire: I remember being in the middle of my freshman year and feeling like I was in the middle of the ocean and couldn’t see land. Everywhere I looked it was football.

Wide receiver Kamryn Babb is 100% on his way to fall camp.

