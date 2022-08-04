Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff idolize Serena, Venus Williams over tennis

SAN JOSE Serena Williams hasn’t been to the Bay Area since 2018 for his annual women’s tennis tournament.

And since she won a single set in a first-round loss that year, the top sports star hasn’t really been a player in the Bay Area tournament since she won it in 2014. But even if she’s not physically here in San Jose this week, her impact looms over the event.

Two of the biggest superstars currently in the sport will face each other on Thursday night as Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff go head to head in a second round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

And both Osaka and Gauff have credited Williams and, by extension, her older sister Venus for influencing them as they grew up.

When I was younger, the family event would watch Serena and Venus, Osaka said this week. So when I was watching that, it forced me a lot. I’ve never seen them play live, in a match, but I’ve seen their training sessions. Seeing that, seeing people who look like me, is certainly inspiring.

The Williams sisters started playing high-level competitive tennis before either 24-year-old Osaka or 18-year-old Gauff was born. For the two who faced each other on Thursday in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd, they’ve only known a world where at least two players similar to them have shone in the sport.

And now, before Osaka and Gauff took to the court together for the fourth time, they both agreed that a new match between two prominent players of color would amplify a powerful message to young black girls interested in tennis.

It would mean a lot to me if I were a kid, Osaka said.

Gauff agreed: Putting myself in those shoes would mean a lot to me.

The legacy of black tennis players began with Althea Gibson, who won five Grand Slam titles in the 1950s, and Arthur Ashe, a winner of three Grand Slam tournaments in the 1960s and 1970s. They laid the foundation from which the Williams sisters launched, but not without much struggle and abuse along the way.

Serena and Venus were candid about issues in the sport and beyond and stood for what they thought was right. They boycotted the annual Indian Wells tournament for years because of an incident in 2001 where some fans made racist comments about Venus and her father, Richard.

Serena has also become a prominent voice on the tennis circuit advocating for positive change, battling issues of wage inequality, sexism and racism during the tour. In this way, the younger generation has also followed suit. Osaka has been candid about mental health issues she has struggled with, including depression that has sometimes forced her to take a break from the game.

While Gauff, six years younger than Osaka, hasn’t yet led to change on that scale, she considers social action part of her career goals.

I feel like we’re both making a lot of change in the world,” she said, “and that’s something I kind of hoped for when I was younger, and hoped that I could be one of those players and not only a tennis player but an athlete in general who can narrow the story somewhat.

The Williams sisters have achieved that goal of changing stories while playing tennis around the world, inspiring the likes of Osaka and Gauff, among others. Now it is Osaka and Gauff who hope to preserve the legacy.

As a kid, I saw Serena being the first to lead that change for me, and I remember that moment inspiring me to do something, Gauff said. I hope another girl can say the same about me and Naomi at that time. Hopefully I’m still playing and can play her. And I think I’ll really take a moment back and say, it’s really worth it.

“I think my goal is to play someone who said they’re playing because of me.