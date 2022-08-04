Sports
Hockey Canada is under investigation after handling complaints about sexual violence
OTTAWA After revelations that it has paid millions of dollars to victims of sexual assault, Canada’s hockey board said on Thursday that a former Supreme Court judge will lead an investigation into the organization.
The appointment of the judge, Thomas Cromwell, comes amid growing calls to overhaul the organization, Hockey Canada, and transform the often sexualized culture surrounding a sport that looms above all others in the country.
Marquee sponsors have let Hockey Canada down and the federal government has frozen millions of dollars of its funding after a sports television network reported in May court documents revealed that the group paid 3.5 million Canadian dollars to settle a lawsuit against a woman who accused members of the world’s junior team of sexual assault in 2018.
After that, Hockey Canada officials testified to a House of Commons committee that the… had used a special fund since 1989 to cover $7.6 million to settle nine sexual assault and sexual abuse claims.
Further allegations of sexual assault involving the 2003 Canadian World Junior Championships surfaced in July. Several Canadians, including some politicians, blame Hockey Canada for the lack of supervision of the players, who were 18 to 20 years old at the time of the charges, for the incidents.
The 2022 World Junior Championshipswhich was postponed in December due to Covid disruptions, begins Tuesday in the Alberta cities of Edmonton and Red Deer.
The investigation of mr. Cromwell, which Hockey Canada said will launch immediately, is one of a series launched in recent weeks.
Last month, Hockey Canada announced it would engage an independent reviewer to determine what happened between an unnamed woman and players in London, Ontario, in 2018. Those findings will be reviewed by a panel of current and retired sentencing judges. will impose which could include: lifelong suspensions from the sport for players.
Police in London, a city southwest of Toronto, have also reopened a criminal investigation into the 2018 episode.
These revelations demonstrate a deep, toxic culture that empowers people to act with impunity, Pascale St-Onge, the country’s sports minister, told a committee of the House of Commons during a hearing in which she questioned the suitability of the current management of the governing bodies. We know we haven’t done enough to address the actions of some members of the 2018 national junior team, or to end the culture of toxic behavior in our game. Hockey Canada, the whole country is watching.
Ms. St.-Onge added that she will not only accept a PR exercise from Hockey Canada and urged the organization to also review racism in the sport, as well as how it handles on-ice violence and concussions. . A few weeks ago, she ordered an audit to determine whether public money was being used for out-of-court settlements. The government provides approximately six percent of Hockey Canadas revenue.
Hockey Canada has apologized to Canadians in an unsigned statement.
We have heard Canadians loud and clear and are determined to make the changes necessary to enable us to be the organization Canadians expect, the statement said.
We know we haven’t done enough to address the actions of some members of the 2018 national junior team or to end the culture of toxic behavior in our game, it added. We know we need to do more to address the behavior, on and off the ice, that conflicts with what Canadians want hockey to be and undermines the many good things the game brings to our country.
The assessment by Mr Cromwell and two attorneys will not focus on the behavior of players, coaches and staff, both on and off the ice. Instead, it will examine issues such as whether there is sufficient control over how money is spent from a national equity fund that was used to settle lawsuits, and whether Hockey Canadas’ voluntary board of directors is adequately overseeing its operations.
The investigation will also examine Hockey Canada’s bylaws and management structure and provide interim findings and recommendations by November.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/04/world/canada/hockey-canada-sex-complaints.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Educating women is important to transform society for the better: PM Modi August 4, 2022
- Chip/Sci Bill leaves NSF with plenty of headroom for tech investments – MeriTalk August 4, 2022
- Studies have shown that blood protein levels may indicate risk of dying from diabetes and cancer.medical research August 4, 2022
- Pakistan: Imran Khan calls on PTI supporters to demonstrate against the electoral body August 4, 2022
- All MultiVersus Voice Actors: Full Character Cast August 4, 2022