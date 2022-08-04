Hockey Canada is under investigation after handling complaints about sexual violence

These revelations demonstrate a deep, toxic culture that empowers people to act with impunity, Pascale St-Onge, the country’s sports minister, told a committee of the House of Commons during a hearing in which she questioned the suitability of the current management of the governing bodies. We know we haven’t done enough to address the actions of some members of the 2018 national junior team, or to end the culture of toxic behavior in our game. Hockey Canada, the whole country is watching.

Ms. St.-Onge added that she will not only accept a PR exercise from Hockey Canada and urged the organization to also review racism in the sport, as well as how it handles on-ice violence and concussions. . A few weeks ago, she ordered an audit to determine whether public money was being used for out-of-court settlements. The government provides approximately six percent of Hockey Canadas revenue.

Hockey Canada has apologized to Canadians in an unsigned statement.

We have heard Canadians loud and clear and are determined to make the changes necessary to enable us to be the organization Canadians expect, the statement said.

We know we haven’t done enough to address the actions of some members of the 2018 national junior team or to end the culture of toxic behavior in our game, it added. We know we need to do more to address the behavior, on and off the ice, that conflicts with what Canadians want hockey to be and undermines the many good things the game brings to our country.

The assessment by Mr Cromwell and two attorneys will not focus on the behavior of players, coaches and staff, both on and off the ice. Instead, it will examine issues such as whether there is sufficient control over how money is spent from a national equity fund that was used to settle lawsuits, and whether Hockey Canadas’ voluntary board of directors is adequately overseeing its operations.

The investigation will also examine Hockey Canada’s bylaws and management structure and provide interim findings and recommendations by November.