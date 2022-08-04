Colorado to publish 2022-23 non-conference schedule





BOULDER The University of Colorado has announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball program, which will feature no fewer than six teams that advanced to the postseason nationally last year. The Buffalos play six home games during non-conference games, along with five previously announced road games; four of them in neutral locations. Colorado and the state of Colorado will compete for the first time in three years and will lead the home portion of the Buffalos’ non-conference schedule. Coming off a 2022 NCAA Tournament appearance, The Rams will visit the CU Events Center on Thursday, December 8. Colorado officially tips the 2022-23 season at home against UC Riverside on Monday, November 7. After the home opener, the Buffaloes will play all five of their road games outside the conference in a span of nine days. Taking a historic trip to Grambling State, part of the Pac-12/Southwestern Athletic Conference educational and planning partnership, the Buffalos will play against the Tigers on Friday, Nov. 11 in Grambling, La. Colorado. Tournament Champion Tennessee on Sunday, November 13 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The following weekend, Colorado moves on to compete in the Myrtle Beach Invitational 2022 in Conway, SC. As recently reported, the Buffaloes will open with UMass on Thursday, November 17, and play Texas A&M or Murray State on Friday, November 18. , with a final game on Sunday 20 November. After a rough start, Colorado will play six of the next seven at home, a series that includes two early-season Pac-12 games. First, on Sunday, November 27, 2021-22, the Buffaloes will host Ivy League Tournament champion and NCAA entrant Yale, as a Colorado graduate transfer reunion. Jalen Gabbidon who played for the Bulldogs from 2017-21. The Buffalos switch to Pac-12 action for the next two, hosting the state of Arizona on Thursday, December 1, and traveling to Washington on Sunday, December 4. Following the Colorado State game on December 8, the Buffaloes will round out the non-conference schedule with three home games, starting with a first-ever meeting with North Alabama on Thursday, December 15. Colorado will then host a pair of Big Sky Conference foes, facing Northern Colorado on Sunday, December 18 and Southern Utah on Wednesday, December 21. Times and television for all games will be announced later this summer, along with the rest of the Pac-12 schedule. Colorado men’s basketball season tickets are on sale now, starting at $240 for reserved seats. Those wishing to purchase online can visit CUBuffs.com/tickets to make a deposit at this time with follow-up from a member of the CU Athletic Ticket Office sales team. For more information on purchasing season tickets, call 303-492-8282. DATE OPPONENT PLACE TIME (MT) TV Monday November 7 UC RIVERSIDE BOULDER Not yet known Not yet known Friday 11 November at Grambling State Grambling, La. Not yet known Not yet known Sunday 13 November #vs. Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee. Not yet known Not yet known Thursday 17 November ^UMass Conway, SC 11:30 ESPNU Friday November 18 ^Texas A&M/Murray State Conway, SC 10am/12am ESPN2/U Sunday 20 Nov ^TBA Conway, SC Not yet known Not yet known Sunday 27 Nov YALE BOULDER Not yet known Not yet known thursday 1 dec *THE STATE OF ARIZONA BOULDER Not yet known Not yet known sunday December 4 *in Washington Seattle, Wash. Not yet known Not yet known Thursday 8 December COLORADO STATE BOULDER Not yet known Not yet known Thursday 15 December NORTH ALABAMA BOULDER Not yet known Not yet known Sunday December 18 NORTHERN COLORADO BOULDER Not yet known Not yet known wednesday 21 dec SOUTHERN UTAH BOULDER Not yet known Not yet known

