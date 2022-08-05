Sports
Is cricket sustainable amid climate change?
The joke is that if you want it to rain during this wetter-than-usual Caribbean summer, you just have to start a cricket match.
Beneath the humor is a seemingly tacit agreement with the statement in a 2018 climate report that of all the major outdoor sports that rely on pitches or fields, cricket will be the hardest hit by climate change.
By some measures, cricket is the world’s second most popular sport, after football, with two billion to three billion fans. And it is most embraced in countries like India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa and in the West Indies which are also among the places most vulnerable to the intense heat, rain, floods, drought, hurricanes , wildfires and sea level rise associated with anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions.
Cricket in developed countries such as England and Australia has also been affected as heat waves become hotter, more frequent and longer lasting. Warm air can hold more moisture, resulting in heavier rainfall. Twenty of the 21 warmest years on record have occurred since 2000.
This year, the sport has seen the hottest spring on the Indian subcontinent in over a century on record and the hottest day on record in Britain. In June, when a combined team from mostly English-speaking countries arrived in the Caribbean to play three games in Multan, Pakistan, the temperature reached 111 degrees Fahrenheit, above average even for one of the hottest places on Earth.
It really felt like opening a furnace, said Akeal Hosein, 29, of the West Indies, who wore ice vests with his teammates during intermissions in the game.
Heat is not the only concern for cricketers. Like the roughly similar pitching and batting sport of baseball, cricket is not easy to play in the rain. In July, the West Indies stopped one game in Dominica and shortened the other games in Guyana and Trinidad due to rain and swampy fields.
An eight-game series between the West Indies and India will conclude Saturday and Sunday in South Florida as the peak of hurricane season in the Gulf and Atlantic approaches. In 2017, two Category 5 storms, Irma and Maria, destroyed cricket stadiums in five countries in the Caribbean.
Read more about extreme weather
Matches can last up to five days. Even one-day races can last seven hours or more in blistering conditions. While the rain cleared on July 22 for the 9:30 am opening of the West Indies series in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, players still had to contend with eight hours of sunshine at Queens Park Oval in temperatures reaching the low 90s. reached with 60-plus percent humidity.
According to a 2019 report on cricket and climate change, a professional batsman playing for more than a day can generate heat comparable to running a marathon. While marathoners help dissipate heat by wearing shorts and tank tops, wearing pads, gloves and a helmet in cricket limits the ability to evaporate sweat in hot, humid conditions where there is often no shade.
It is quite clear that travel plans are being disrupted due to weather conditions, along with competition scheduling, due to rainfall, smoke, pollution, dust and heat, said Daren Ganga, 43, a commentator and former West Indies captain who studies the impact of climate change. on sports in partnership with the University of the West Indies.
Action needs to be taken for us to manage this situation, Ganga said, as I think we have moved past the tipping point in some areas. We still have the opportunity to pull things back in other areas.
The International Cricket Council, the sports governing body, has not yet applied to a United Nations Sports and Climate Initiative. The goal is for global sports organizations to reduce their carbon footprint to net-zero emissions by 2050 and inspire the public to urgently think about the issue. While Australia has implemented heat guidelines, and more water breaks are generally allowed during matches, there is no global policy for playing in extreme weather. The cricket council did not respond to a request for comment.
A suggestion in the 2019 climate report that players should be allowed to wear shorts instead of trousers to keep cool in extreme heat may seem like common sense. But things haven’t gone down well with the starchy customs of international cricket or seemingly many players, who say their legs would be even more prone to burns and bruises from sliding and diving on hard pitches.
My two knees are already gone, said Indias Yuzvendra Chahal, who is 32.
Yet questions are being raised within the sport and beyond about the sustainability of cricket amid the extreme weather conditions and exhaustive planning of different formats of the game. British star Ben Stokes retired on July 19 of the one-day international format, saying: We’re not cars where you can fill us up with gasoline and let us go.
Coincidentally, Stokess retired as Britain recorded its hottest day on record, with temperatures rising above 40 degrees Celsius or 104 degrees Fahrenheit for the first time. As climate scientists said such heat could become the new normal, England hosted a day-long cricket match with South Africa in the modestly cooler northeastern city of Durham. Extra water breaks, ice packs and beach style umbrellas were used to keep the players cool. Even with those precautions, Matthew Potts from England left the game, exhausted.
Aiden Markram of South Africa was photographed with an ice pack on his head and another on his neck, his face in apparent distress, as if he had fought in a heavyweight fight. Some fans are said to have passed out or sought medical attention, while many others sought thin slices of shade.
On June 9, South Africa also faced challenging conditions as it faced India in the heat, humidity and pollution of New Delhi. The heat index was 110 degrees Fahrenheit for an evening game. Part of the stadium was transformed into a cooling zone for spectators, with curtains, seats and misting fans attached to plastic containers of water.
We’re used to it, said Shikhar Dhawan, 36, one of India’s captains. I don’t really focus on the heat because if I think about it too much, I’ll start to feel it more.
In India, cricketers are as popular as Bollywood actors. Even in sauna-like conditions, more than 30,000 spectators attended the match in New Delhi. It feels great. Who is affected by the heat? said Saksham Mehndiratta, 17, who attended his first game with his father since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
After watching some spectacular at bats, his father, Naresh, said, “This gives me the shivers.
South Africa, however, took no chances after touring India in 2015, when eight players and two members of the coaching and support staff in the southern city of Chennai were hospitalized from what officials said were the combined effects of food poisoning and heat. exhaustion.
It was chaos, said Craig Govender, a physiotherapist for the South African team.
For the recent tour of South Africa, Govender brought inflatable tubs to cool players feet; electrolyte capsules for meals; slushies of ice and magnesium; and ice towels for the shoulders, face and back. South African uniforms were ventilated behind the knees, along the seams and under the armpits. Players were weighed before and after training. The color of their urine was checked to prevent dehydration. During the June 9 game, some players jumped into ice baths to cool off.
2017, Sri Lankan players wore masks and had oxygen bottles available in the locker room to combat the heavy pollution during a match in New Delhi. Some players vomited on the field.
in 2018, the English captain Joe Root was hospitalized with gastrointestinal distress, severe dehydration and heat stress during the famous five-day Ashes test in Sydney, Australia. At one point, a heat index tracker recorded 57.6 degrees Celsius or 135.7 Fahrenheit.
The incident led Tony Irish, then head of the Federation of International Cricketers Association, to ask himself: What does it take for a player to collapse on the pitch? before the crickets governing body had an extreme heat policy.
Also in 2018, India players were asked to limit showers to two minutes while playing in Cape Town during a prolonged drought there that caused the cancellation of club and school cricket.
2019, Sydney air got so smoky during bushfire crisis that Australian player Steve OKeefe said it felt like he was smoking 80 cigarettes a day.
Climate change has affected every aspect of cricket, from batting and bowling strategy to horticulturists’ concerns about seed germination, pests and fungal diseases. Even Lords, the venerable cricket ground in Londonhas sometimes been forced to relax its stale dress code, most recently in mid-July, when customers were not required to wear jackets in the unprecedented heat.
Athletes are asked to compete in environments that are becoming too hostile to human physiology, Russell Seymour, sustainability pioneer at Lords, wrote in a climate report last year. Our love and appetite for sports threatens to stray into brutality.
To be fair, some measures have been taken to help mitigate climate change. Matches sometimes start later in the day or are rescheduled. Cummins, the Australian captain, has started an initiative to have solar panels installed on the roofs of cricket clubs there. Lords runs entirely on wind energy. The National Green Tribunal of India, a specialist body dealing with environmental issues, has ruled that treated wastewater should be used to irrigate cricket pitches rather than potable groundwater, which is scarce.
Players on the Royal Challengers Bangalore club of the Indian Premier League wear green uniforms at some matches to raise environmental awareness. Team members appeared in a climate video during a devastating heat wave this spring, including this sobering fact: This is the hottest temperature the country has faced in 122 years.
But some in the cricket world say that climate change cannot be expected to be the most immediate concern in developing countries, where the basis of everyday life can be a struggle. And countries like India and Pakistan, where cricket is hugely popular, are among the least responsible for climate change. You hear the frequent admonition that rich, developed countries that emit the greatest amount of greenhouse gases must also do their part to reduce those emissions.
In the US, people are flying in private jets asking us not to use plastic straws, said Dario Barthley, a spokesperson for the West India team.
Kitty Bennett research contributed.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/04/sports/cricket/cricket-climate-change-sustainable.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Xi Jinping may attack Taiwan to secure his legacy August 4, 2022
- Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer on holiday amid Britain’s economic chaos August 4, 2022
- “Pakistan looks better. What India is doing is quite inappropriate’ | Cricket August 4, 2022
- Celebrating Two Years of Tech Policy with the TechTank Podcast August 4, 2022
- Lee County Port Authority News Release: SOUTHWEST FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT JUNE TRAFFIC REPORTS August 4, 2022