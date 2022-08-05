Updated hiring forecasts for upcoming decisions





The Texas Longhorns are shifting their focus to fall camp, but some of their key recruiting targets will be making decisions soon. Steve Sarkisian and his company have laid the groundwork for potential recruiting gains over the next two months. Now we’ll see if it will work. Three targets are set to make announcements over the next seven days. Derion Gullette plans to capture Friday, August 5. The next day, August 6, Braylan Shelby will post his college pick. Next week, elite running back Cedric Baxter shares his college plans on Wednesday, August 10. A few other players will be committing soon, but these three are the closest decisions we know will happen. Let’s see where these players and a few others can bond. Derion Gullette, August 5 – Texas

You can’t convince me that this recruiting is a lock, and the cynical part of me wants to pick Texas A&M. Gullette attended College Station but missed his trip to Austin last weekend. In addition, it seems that the Aggies have made a strong field in both academics and football. That said, Gullette is a necessity for Texas this cycle, not because of his position, but because he is a great football player. His relationship with players from Texas wins. Braylan Shelby, August 6 – USC

If you expect Shelby to choose Texas, don’t hope. Shelby is probably going to USC. That’s fine IF Texas wins for Gullette. Texas brought in four fringe players in its last recruiting cycle, all of whom were good high school players. Shelby would be a huge win for Texas and would undoubtedly add to the defense’s chances of making consistent stops. But with a miss here, Texas will have to recruit edge rusher well in 2024. Cedric Baxter Jr, August 10 – Texas

The Aggies were great in Hail Mary’s fourth quarter recruiting efforts, but it will be hard to influence the target in Florida. Baxter seems to be opting for Texas, which would only amplify an already incredible running back room. Steve Sarkisian has shown he will play to four or five running backs, so Baxter will likely be outplayed early whether he starts or not. Jalen Hale, September 7 – Texas

Looks like it’s Texas vs. Alabama with an outside chance at Texas A&M. It would be unwise to exclude Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher, who are great recruiters regardless of their tactics. Texas has the advantage of the schedule with the more exciting attack and the best player of the three. I think Hale will stay in Texas and pick the Longhorns. Jordan Matthews, August 15 – Texas

This may be a Texas vs Tennessee battle. I’ll take Texas. Baton Rouge’s elite cornerback would make this a very good cornerback class. Javien Toviano, when you least expect it – LSU

I have no idea what to think of Toviano’s hiring, so I’m not choosing Texas. Toviano was the last to visit LSU and the Tigers could use another cornerback. Texas could still win the recruiting, but a handful of other teams could too.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://longhornswire.usatoday.com/lists/texas-football-recruiting-longhorns-2023-predictions-class-commitments-upcoming-rankings/

