



It doesn’t matter if you’re athletic or not, tennis core isn’t about hitting a neon ball in a straight line. It only matters if you look like you have a foreign bank account while doing it. Far from the paths of Wimbledon and the country club scenes in I became beautiful in the summer, the athletic aesthetic is the internet’s latest billionaire cosplay effort. The hashtag #tenniscore is steadily approaching 100,000 views on TikTok, trailing similar aesthetics to golfcore. It joins the slew of other niche trends that have become popular in recent times as they offer close proximity to a particular fashion look and lifestyle. (See: cottagecore, coastal grandmother, and gardencore.) TikTok Content This content can also be viewed on the site it arises from from. As is typical of on-court outfits, the tennis core palette consists of understated silhouettes and colors: white, cream, yellow, green and black all look great against the hard green clay courts most associated with the sport. In the same vein, classic sports dresses, ruffled skirts, cotton polos and visors are also staples. Tennis-core may rely on this fairly simple way of dressing, but where the look really shines is the use of quiet luxury accessories, think of gold watches with ruby ​​edges, meter-length vintage pearl necklaces and unnecessarily expensive designer water bottles. Tennis, like skiing and sailing, is a sport historically associated with the 1 percent. Which may explain why tennis core isn’t really focused on athletics, but rather the privilege that comes with a sport of pristine outfits, water served with miniature fruit cubes and diamond bracelets. Fashions Emma Specter who was recently called this summer to go all over second wife energy, and ID card must agree. Name a hot bitch that not looks like she plays tennis on the weekend. While tennis has inspired the fashion world for quite some time, the ultra-luxe aesthetic has seen a renewed interest in recent months and is one of several glam-centric styles that have sprung up in the midst of our current economic downturn. After two quarters of an hour negative growth for US GDP, it seems natural that people want to project wealth into their style. Pretend until you make it, and all. Bella Hadid at the French Open tennis tournament Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glamour.com/story/tenniscore-fashion-trend The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

