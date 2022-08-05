Cricket Prepaid Samsung Galaxy A32 5g (64GB) Smartphone





Create or manage registry Login About this article Highlights Life happens on the road. Stay tuned with Galaxy A32 5G’s long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery and super-fast fast charging

The fast and reliable processor of the Galaxy A32 5G ensures that your 5G experience is virtually lag-free

Shoot and share with ease thanks to the Galaxy A32 5G’s versatile five-lens camera system

This expansive 6.5 HD+ Infinity-V display is made for your viewing pleasure Specifications: Dimensions (total): 6.46 inches (H) x 2.99 inches (W) x 0.35 inches (D) Product Model: Samsung Galaxy A32 Camera functions: Front and rear cameras, ultra wide angle lens, image optimization functions, panorama mode Electronics Condition: New Electronics Features: Fingerprint reader, autofocus, haptic feedback, mobile hotspot, orientation sensor, expandable memory, built-in GPS Operating system: android Required, not included: All necessary components are included Screen resolution: 720 x 1600 Connection types: 3.5mm jack, USB-C Wireless frequency/band: 5G Video recording resolution: 1080p Processor Model: MediaTek MT6853V Data storage capacity: 64GB Compatible service providers: Cricket Battery: 1 non-universal lithium-ion, required, included Guarantee: 1 year limited warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer’s or supplier’s warranty for this item before purchasing the item, contact Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 83670628 UPC: 71868003323 Article number (DPCI): 080-02-0044 Origin: imported Non-contractual cell phone coverage or contract disclaimer: Availability of all carriers/phones varies by location. After device activation, subject to the terms and conditions of the provider agreement. Excluding taxes and fees. Restrictions apply. Airtime is sold separately. Price match not valid on mobile phones. Description Long Life Battery – Give your charger a day off. The Galaxy A32 5G’s long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery helps you do more with 5G and with 15W Fast Charging to give you a quick boost when you need it. Performance – What will you do if you use super fast 5G? The possibilities are endless. Whatever you choose, the fast and reliable processor of the Galaxy A32 5G is ready for you. Boost your memory – You shouldn’t be deleting precious memories just because you’re running out of storage space. Galaxy A32 5G comes with 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB more when you add a MicroSD card. Awesome camera x 5 – From stunning selfies to epic landscapes and everything in between, the Galaxy A32 5G gives you multiple ways to add some sparkle to your everyday moments. Four rear lenses plus a flattering front camera mean you’re ready to go wherever inspiration takes you. Bold, bright colors from edge to edge – Rich colours, superb clarity, infinite HD+ display. It’s enough to make you want to ditch your TV. Almost. Understated elegance meets modern minimalism – With its matte haze finish and minimalist design, the Galaxy A32 5G looks more expensive than it should. If the item details above are not correct or complete, we would like to know. Report incorrect product information. Show more Prices, promotions, styles and availability may vary by store and online. See our price match guarantee. see how a store will be selected for you.

