On3’s RPM bullish on 2 defensive linemen





After missing out on several high-level defenses, Billy Napier and Co-Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Coach Sean Spencer have their eyes set on a couple highly regarded recruits in the defense line. The Gators currently have a 63.3% chance, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM), to land Will Norman, a 6-foot-4-inch, 276-pound Camden, New Jersey, who plays his high school football at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Norman made three unofficial visits to Gainesville in 2022, most recently attending last weekend’s Friday Night Lights and recruiting cookout events. He also made his official visit to Florida in June, the only official visit he has made to date. On3’s Corey Bender is confident Norman will land in Gainesville, going so far as to say he would be “very surprised” if Norman landed anywhere else. Norman has said he plans to take full advantage of his remaining four official visits, citing Penn State, Tennessee and Jackson State as potential locations. Bender also notes that sources close to the situation believe Norman will commit sooner rather than later. Meanwhile, Kamran James has skyrocketed to the top of On3’s recruiting rankings, as the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall player in the 2023 class. Spencer got in early on the 6-foot-5-inch, 265-pound Orlando native, who offered him earlier this year. Early attention appears to be positive in recruiting James, with On3’s RPM giving the Gators a 96.2% chance of landing the Olympia High School lineman. James also attended last weekend’s Friday Night Lights and Recruiting Cookout event, one of four unofficial visits James has made since March this year. He also made an official visit to Florida in June, the same week he paid an official visit to Georgia, the main challenger in this recruiting battle. What Florida Needs for a Top-10 Hiring Class in 2023, According to The Athletic









