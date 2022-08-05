Mounties investigates alleged beer league skate kick against opponent

The alleged kick was just the end of a supposedly very violent altercation between teams. Photo by Jason Payne / PNG

Article content Burnaby Mounties is investigating after a video of an allegedly violent fight on the ice during an Adult Safe Hockey League game on Friday was published online this week.

Article content Police confirmed on Thursday that they are investigating the incident, reportedly depicted in a video that has been on WhatsApp since at least Wednesday. The video shows a player in a Friday night match at Burnabys Scotia Barn, Home to one of the many ASHL operations across the country, an opponent appears to be kicking the head with his skate. Police confirmed to Postmedia that a player had allegedly been kicked during the match and required medical treatment. Dave Rainville, the ASHLs Burnaby league manager, confirmed the incident in an email. We are fully aware of the situation and have it well under control, he said. The player who was kicked, although traumatized, ended the game. In a pronunciationthe Adult Safe Hockey League said: The behavior and behavior on the ice depicted in the video does not correspond in any way with the values ​​of our competition and the rules of the game.

While we recognize that total prevention of these types of incidents is not possible, we will continue to ensure that such incidents are handled with appropriate additional discipline, including the possibility of a player being permanently banned from competition. The statement states that the player has been suspended from the competition for an indefinite period and and will receive additional discipline in accordance with Section 2.15(A) of the ASHL Rulebook. The alleged kick came at the end of a supposedly violent clash between teams, according to the online video. The video, which has been confirmed by Postmedia to be of the alleged incident, shows a player from a team called the Hotshots shoved a player from a team called Grizznasty after the whistle after an offside signal. As the two teams got together, one Grizznasty player wearing number 17 entered the fray and swapped pushing with another player wearing number 90, the same player he will reportedly eventually kick. The two players fell to the ice, with No. 17 on top of No. 90. It appears that No. 17 hit his opponent's body and head. When one of the officials tried to drag No. 17 away from the alleged scrap metal, the two players roll over, while No. 17 is reportedly still throwing fists. It's not clear if No. 90 was also throwing punches, but it looked like he was trying to push his opponent away. The video shows number 17 being pinned to the ice by an official, but reportedly kicking his opponent with his skate. A shorter clip from the video, showing only the alleged staircase, was posted on Reddit Wednesday night and has also been spotted on Twitter.

Article content The attacking player featured in the video is number 17 and is based on the scoresheet published online, he was assessed a large penalty and in-game misconduct for roughing with head contact, as well as a match penalty, presumably for the alleged kick. The score sheet identifies No. 17 as Brandon Gee-Moore. Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj told Postmedia on Thursday that the incident was reported to police on Tuesday. During the incident, the victim was reportedly kicked by another player, causing injuries that required medical treatment. Burnaby RCMP continues to investigate the circumstances and actions that led to the players’ injuries, he said in an email. Burnaby RCMP is in possession of a video showing one angle of the incident, which has been collected as evidence. Investigators are still in talks with players and witnesses. [email protected] twitter.com/risingaction More news, less ads: Our in-depth journalism is possible thanks to the support of our subscribers. For just $3.50 a week, you get unlimited, ad-lite access to The Vancouver Sun, The Province, National Post, and 13 other Canadian news sites. Support us by registering today: The Vancouver Sun | The province.

