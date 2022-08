Mounties investigates alleged beer league skate kick against opponent

The alleged kick was just the end of a supposedly very violent altercation between teams. Photo by Jason Payne / PNG

Article content Burnaby Mounties is investigating after a video of an allegedly violent fight on the ice during an Adult Safe Hockey League game on Friday was published online this week.

Advertisement 2 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Police confirmed on Thursday that they are investigating the incident, reportedly depicted in a video that has been on WhatsApp since at least Wednesday. The video shows a player in a Friday night match at Burnabys Scotia Barn, Home to one of the many ASHL operations across the country, an opponent appears to be kicking the head with his skate. Police confirmed to Postmedia that a player had allegedly been kicked during the match and required medical treatment. Dave Rainville, the ASHLs Burnaby league manager, confirmed the incident in an email. We are fully aware of the situation and have it well under control, he said. The player who was kicked, although traumatized, ended the game. In a pronunciationthe Adult Safe Hockey League said: The behavior and behavior on the ice depicted in the video does not correspond in any way with the values ​​of our competition and the rules of the game.

Advertisement 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.