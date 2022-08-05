Preseason football camp open on August 5





RICHMOND, VA. Football season is upon us for the University of Richmond as the Spiders begin preseason camp on Friday, August 5. The Spiders will conduct 19 preseason practices leading up to the first week of competition ahead of the September 3 season opener in Virginia. The Spiders’ first training session is scheduled for August 5, starting at 9:30 a.m. at Robins Stadium. During the preseason, all training sessions are open to the public. The Spiders will hold one scrimmage during fall camp on Saturday, August 20 at 12:30 PM, which is also open to the public. In addition to the live action from the field, fans will have access to unparalleled behind-the-scenes coverage of the program during fall practice. Daily content will be available on the social media for the Spider football program on Twitter (@Spiders_FB) and Instagram (@SpiderFootball). Video and written features will be available on RichmondSpiders.com along with the return of the Spider Insight podcast which features exclusive interviews and real-world content from the voice of the spiders Bob Black and assistant athletic director Matt McCollester . The Spider Insight Podcast will be released on August 8 and will be broadcast weekly throughout the season. New this season is a Spider Football camp update every Thursday on ESPN Richmond on the Sports Huddle featuring Bob Black . The first update will be broadcast on August 4 with head coach Russ Huesman participate in the show. The Spider Football camp update will run until September 1. University of Richmond Preseason Camp Schedule (All practices are tentatively scheduled for Robins Stadium) August 4 – Report

August 5 9:30-11:30 AM (helmets only)

Aug 6 8:45-10:45 (Helmets only)

August 7 8:45-10:45 (shells)

August 8 8:45-10:45 (shells)

August 9 8:45-10:45 (shells)

August 10 OFF

August 11 8:45-10:45 (full pads)

August 12 8:45-10:45 (full pads)

August 13 8:45-10:45 (full pads)

August 14 8:45-10:45 (Helmets only)

August 15 8:45-10:45 (shells)

August 16 OFF

August 17 8:45-10:45 (full pads)

August 18 8:45-10:45 (shells)

August 19 8:45-10:45 (helmets)

August 20 12:30-15:30 (Scrimmage)

August 21 OFF

August 22 OFF First day of class

August 23 9-11 a.m.

August 24 9-11 a.m.

August 25 9-11 a.m.

August 26 9-11 a.m.

August 27 9-11 a.m.

August 28 OFF NOTE Schedule subject to change. — UR —

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://richmondspiders.com/news/2022/8/4/football-preseason-camp-to-open-august-5.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos