Inductees include LeRoy Butler, Richard Seymour





With training camps drawing to a close, the annual Hall of Fame Game is the next stop in the process toward the start of the 2022 NFL season. Yes, the game is technically the first match-up of the year for the season; however, the main goal is to mark the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class before they are enshrined. These are the players and coaches who will be inducted as members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The 2022 Hall of Fame Class was officially unveiled at the NFL Honors ceremony on February 10, 2022. Here’s who will be honored this year. LeRoy Butler

The legendary strong safety played with the Green Bay Packers for 12 years (1990-2001). He won Super Bowl XXXI. Butler becomes the 28th member of the Packers organization to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Bryant Young

The defensive lineman spent all 14 of his 1994-2007 NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He started 208 games during his career and was part of the team when they won Super Bowl XXIX. Sam Mills

The linebacker spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints before leaving for Carolina in 1995 for three more seasons. Although he never won a Super Bowl, he was voted to five Pro Bowls, 1996 first-team All-Pro, and two second-team All-Pros (1991, 1992). Richard Seymour

The defensive tackle played in seven Pro Bowls, was named to five All-Pro teams, and was a member of three Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams. Tony Boselli

The former offensive tackle played seven seasons in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He received five Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro honors during his participation in two AFC Championship Games. Who were the Senior, Contributor and Coach inductees in 2022? The Senior nominee was former Raiders WR Cliff Branch. Branch played for the Raiders from 1972 to 1986. To be eligible for nomination by the Senior Committee, a player must have been active for more than 25 years. In the Contributor category, former umpire and NFL director on duty Art McNally was selected. Dick Vermeil is the coach who was inducted this year. Vermeil was the head coach of the Eagles (1976-92), Rams (1997-99) and Chiefs (2001-05). His 1999 Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV. Who plays in the NFL Hall of Fame Game? This year's NFL Hall of Fame Game will be played between the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson has already said their quarterback Trevor Lawrence and most of the other starters won't be seeing the field for this preseason action. It's unclear if any of the Raiders' starters will play, but it's unlikely. The NFL Hall of Fame Game will be played on Thursday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. You can watch all the action on NFL Network.

