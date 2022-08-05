Felix Auger-Aliassime makes winning debut in Los Cabos | ATP tour

Felix Auger-Aliassime used a fast start and a finishing flurry to open his account with a win over the Abierto de Tenis Mifel in Los Cabos. When he faced home favorite Alex Hernandez on Wednesday, the runner-up denied the Mexican wildcard a famous win by taking a tight 6-3, 7-5 decision.

“It was a good game, intense,” the Canadian said in his on-track interview, saying he practiced with Hernandez before the event. “It’s not easy to play against a local, a Mexican. He played very well. He gave everything he had to make it a tough game and try to win. Credits to him for playing a good game I’ll definitely remember this one – it was a little tense.”

Auger-Aliassime won the first three games of the match, but got two breaks in the second set when Hernandez encouraged the stadium’s CSC crowd to cheer. The world No. 521 was aided by his opponent’s 58 percent first-serve percentage, though Auger-Aliassime dominated when he connected on his first throw and won those points with an 83 percent clip (35/42). .

From 2-5 down in the second set, Auger-Aliassime won the last five games of the match – but not before a nerve-wracking final game in which he saved two break points after leading 30/0.

The win moves the Canadian through to his 10th tour-level quarterfinal of 2022, tying his personal best for one season (2021). He then takes on Steve Johnson, a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 winner against seventh-seeded Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Auger-Aliassime turns 22 on Monday and hopes to celebrate early by winning his second ATP Tour title on Saturday night. He won his first career title in Rotterdam in February in his 10th final.