Video: BC hockey fight, with apparent kick to the face, under investigation





RCMP in Burnaby, BC, confirms they have received a copy of a video and that officers are investigating an alleged assault that took place during a hockey game in Scotia Barn on Friday, July 29. cpl. Michael Kalanj of the detachment said the incident was reported to the police on August 2. “During the incident, the victim was allegedly kicked by another player, causing injuries that required medical treatment,” Kalanj said, adding that they are continuing to investigate the circumstances and actions that led to the player’s injuries. . The Adult Safe Hockey League (ASHL) confirmed the incident, which was widely shared on social media. Read more: Alberta men charged with assault after fight at Lethbridge youth hockey tournament Video of the incident shows two adult teams, the Hotshots and Grizznasty, with one player checking a player from the opposing team on the shoulder. Story continues under ad Those two then start pushing each other and other players join in. Trending stories Disney World guests are stuck in ‘It’s a Small World’ ride for over an hour

Girl, 12, escapes captivity, found walking on Alabama Road leads police to 2 bodies Two players then fall onto the ice, one onto the other. As the umpires and other players pull them apart, the video appears to show the player on the bottom hitting the other player on the head with his skate, then kicking him in the side as he drives off. The injured player required medical treatment, RCMP confirmed.















0:30

Video shows fight with referee at Lethbridge hockey tournament





Video shows brawl with referee at Lethbridge hockey tournament September 9, 2019

Scott Campbell, director of North American Programs at Canlan Sports, which owns and operates the league, said, “Such aggression has absolutely no place in the ASHL or sports in general, and the player was rightfully given a match penalty and immediate game ejection, which caused an automatic indefinite suspension of all ASHL gameplay. Story continues under ad “This suspension will now be subject to additional additional discipline in line with our ASHL Rule Book.” © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9038045/video-bc-hockey-fight-under-investigation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos