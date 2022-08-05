India vs England Womens Cricket Semifinal Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Live Stream Details: When & Where to Watch IND-W vs ENG-W, Cricket Schedule, TV Timing | Cricket News

The Harmanpreet Kaurs Team will face host nation England on Saturday (August 6) in the first semi-final of the women’s cricket event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In the other semi-final, Australia will face New Zealand to decide who will win. compete for the gold medal. England beat New Zealand by seven wickets to the top of Group B and Team India finished second in Group A behind T20 world champions Australia.

Team India toured England for a limited overs series last year and England had just managed to beat the Indian side 2-1 in the three-game T20 series. India will try to turn the tables on the hosts in Saturday’s game and secure at least a silver medal, if not gold, from the women’s cricket event making its CWG debut this year.

The losers of the two semi-finals will meet on Sunday in the play-off match for the bronze medal. Meanwhile, Katherine Brunt and Issy Wong made a win over England a foregone conclusion.

The pair rattled the top three of Sophie Devine (1), Amelia Kerr (3) and Suzie Bates (6) so that the White Ferns 12/3 couldn’t climb out of the hole. Running out of Brooke Halliday (1) made matters worse, and Sophie Ecclestone defeated the defense of Maddy Green (19), who was the only player to show any resistance.

Despite Danni Wyatt’s (1) early wicket, England were in hot pursuit to secure first place. Sophia Dunkley (19) and Alice Capsey (23 of 19 balls) moved things along with a partnership of 41, with Capsey reaching five limits in her cameo.

Capsey is approaching her 18th birthday and is already making an impression in English livery. Averaging 35.50 with a 120 hit in the format, the right-hander seems to be a long-standing rock in the batting order.

Match details

When will the India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match be played?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semi-final match will be played on Saturday (August 6).

Where will the India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match be played?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semi-final match will be played in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match start?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will start at 330 PM IST.

How can I watch the India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will be available on DD Sports channel and Sony Six Network in India.

How can I watch the India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match live stream?

The India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022 semifinal match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.