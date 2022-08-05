Sports
After years of closures, Washington County football ready for full season
Most high school athletes remember how they felt during the summer and fall of 2020, when uncertainty dominated the NCHSAA landscape.
The uncertainty of not being able to play at all and the relief that came with the hectic and imperfect but still much-better-than-nothing shortened season in the spring of 2021.
For the Washington County soccer team, the confusion and frustration the entire state felt during the early days of the pandemic persisted long after the rest of the state resumed a more normal calendar in the summer of 2021.
“It’s tough,” head coach Larry Dale said. “These young people just want to play sports. Especially in our community, there’s no cinema or bowling alleys and things like that, so what do they do? They play sports.”
“It was mind-blowing,” said senior Eaelan Brown-Sanders. “We built momentum as a team as a program, but then they came and it stopped.”
The county chose not to compete in athletics in the abbreviated schedule for the spring of 2021 and no Panther teams participated.
The Panthers watched as their rivals at the conference made it through a season and the state champions were crowned, waiting for the chance to return to normal in 2021, even though that class missed the senior season entirely.
Normality didn’t really fully return for anyone in the fall of 2021, as clusters and quarantines still caused numerous games to be postponed, moved or canceled, but it especially didn’t return for the Panthers.
The team got five games into the season before it was again completely shut down by the county and their season cut in half.
“Every time we had to tell the boys to go back to quarantine, you could see the pain on their faces,” Dale said. “So that was intense.”
“40, 50, 60 kids as a team, we worked hard every day in practice,” said Brown-Sanders. “We got better, and then it just stops.”
“It was a bit heartbreaking because you tried your best,” added Malkijah Agyapong.
By doing some basic math, you can quickly sense that this senior class of Panthers hasn’t even had a chance to play a full season since their freshman year.
While nearly every student and athlete has faced developmental challenges as a result of the pandemic, the Panthers will be at a significant competitive disadvantage in terms of game experience when they take the field.
To help combat that, Dale has focused on getting the team into the weight room and making sure that smaller parts of the playbook are memorized and mastered before things open up further.
Dale left his job as head coach at Granville Central after the 2019 season to move his family closer to the coastal region of the state.
After a year with First Flight, he landed the job as Washington County head coach in the summer of 2021 after the position had been essentially vacant since early 2020.
Now his job is to lead this year’s team through an experience the players have never had before as they tried to train them for success in a difficult conference.
“There’s a team about 70 miles from us that wears purple and gold, that’s damn good every year,” Dale said, referring to Tarboro. “I have the utmost respect for them… These guys, they’ve never played against them.”
While the challenges can be great, the chance to get through a full season is one the program enjoys.
“Seeing the joy that we have endured through it and we have come through it, the joy that these guys have,” Dale said. “They take every moment so seriously… this means everything to them. I believe it’s because it’s diminished, so now they see how important it was to them.”
The joy the children and the community will experience is a victory in itself, but Dale and the players still have their sights set on winning games and finding success.
One of the reasons the program thinks it is possible is a sharp increase in participation from previous years, despite the lack of football the school community has seen and played in recent years.
“We have 60 kids who want to play football,” said Keivione Morore. “As seniors, we just have to discipline them and be their role models.”
“We want to compete for a conference championship and make a run in the playoffs,” Dale said. “Plymouth High School has had a tradition over the years. These kids want that, and the community wants that back, and so do I.”
