The Hundred: Womens cricket could drive a wave of momentum from England’s Euro 2022 triumph, says Fran Wilson
World Cup winner Fran Wilson has warned not to put too much pressure on Alice Capsey, last year’s breakout star of The Hundred.
The 17-year-old was the Oval Invincibles joint-second top scorer by 150 runs, taking two for 21 in the final as the Invincibles claimed the inaugural women’s title.
Wilson has teamed up with Capsey for the past few seasons but has since swapped the champions for Welsh Fire and wanted to quiet the noise around the all-rounder after making her first international 50 for England at the Commonwealth Games on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old was a teenager herself when she made her England debut before spending five years in the international wilderness.
I was on the Alices team last year, it was pretty clear how much power she has, and she showed that for England, Wilson said.
I think it’s common for any young player to manage expectations across the board because shell is going through highs and lows, she has yet to learn the trade.
Maybe she’s going down a bit. But ultimately it is that support and patience for such a person that will enable her to play for England over the years.
Because the last thing we want is to pin our hopes on a 17-year-old. But she’s a great player and a good girl, just nice to have around.
Wilson spoke at the launch of KP Snacks summer cricket roadshow at The Black Prince Trust in Oval.
The roadshow will reach Cardiff on August 5 after the men’s competition kicks off with Welsh Fire players Southern Brave. The women’s competition starts a week later after the conclusion of the women’s T20 competition at the Commonwealth Games.
Once the women’s league returns, the Hundred will return to double headers to be popular last season and build record crowds for the women’s domestic competition.
The same is again expected, with Wilson hoping the Hundred can use the Lionesses’ triumph at the European Championships as a springboard to grow the women’s game.
I really hope so. I hope the profile the Lionesses have built and the success they have had will have an impact on other sports, including cricket, Wilson said.
Hopefully we’ll ride that wave of momentum a bit, I’m very grateful to them.
I think The Hundred has a big part in that. I didn’t think that when I started playing senior women’s cricket I would have seen the day we played at a sold out Lords for a domestic tournament.
So for that to happen is really incredible and that’s where the benefit of having these doubleheaders and playing alongside the men really led to that exposure, it’s been an incredible tournament for us.
Wilson ended her international career last year after playing 64 times for England and was part of the team that won the 2017 Womens Cricket World Cup on home soil.
Since her retirement, Wilson has returned to the West Country, playing for Western Storm and Gloucestershire, where she also acts as an age-class coach.
And the righthanded batter who scored 108 runs in last season’s tournament expressed no regrets about his decision to retire at age 29.
She said: I loved it. It’s pretty nice to step back and look at things from the other side and my life balance is great.
Living more at home, not living out of a business. I live out of my closet, which is so great.
Obviously I missed the team, and I missed stuff like that, but it was definitely the right time to leave and I love it, it was a nice change.
