COLUMBUS, Ohio Julian Fleming is entering his third season with Ohio State football and is still trying to showcase the talent that once made him a highly coveted prospect.

According to coach Ryan Day, the Pennsylvania junior took an important step this summer.

Strength coach Mickey Marotis’ championship levels for off-season workouts are gold, red, and blue. But above gold, a select few can also achieve Iron Buckeye status. That’s not a list the staff is releasing, but it’s remarkable when Ryan Day attaches that designation to anyone.

After Thursday’s first workout, Day said Fleming was hitting an Iron Buckeye summer. The former five-star prospect and No. 1 recipient in the 2020 class, delayed by injuries and blocked from a bigger role by stars who have now left for the NFL, can finally sync health with opportunity.

Julian Fleming had the best off-season he’s had yet, Day said.

The potential consequences of the crime are immense. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were both selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns from a record season in the slot. Sophomore Marvin Harrison Jr. is the prime candidate for the X receiver as a greater threat to the red zone.

However, Fleming could be the Z answer that makes it to the top of the defense as Olave once did. He had 86 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions last season. So far, some of his bigger opportunities to play on special teams have come when he intercepts a defender after an interception and forces a fumble.

Ohio State later released the full list of seven Iron Buckeyes, including receiver Kamryn Babb, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, tight end Cade Stover, defensive end Tyler Friday, safeties Ronnie Hickman and Kourt Williams. The criteria mentioned: Undeniable training dedication. Determination, discipline, toughness, leadership and grind.

Day described gold as a high standard of performance, the gold standard. Players who never missed training or even showed up late. Iron Buckeye are the players from each of the three groups of skill, big skill and linemen who had the best summer.

What Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day Said After Day One of Buckeyes Fall Camp

Ohio State Football Practice Preseason: What We Saw on Day 1 of Defense

Ohio State Football Fall Camp: What We Saw on Day 1 on the Attack

Why Ohio State soccer kicker Jake Seibert plays cornerback in preseason camp

If you look at the guys who have been gold and the guys who have had those recognitions, the transfer on the field has been tremendous, Day said. It has a lot to do with liability.

… All the things we ask them to do on a football field carry over to the off-season. It certainly doesn’t guarantee you anything, but it gives you a great opportunity.

Whether it was because of injuries or the depth chart, an opportunity may have been all Fleming wanted for preseason camp. Sounds like he’s put himself in a position to take advantage.

