Penguins take youth hockey camp to Sweden

After Sydney Crosby Arriving in Pittsburgh, the Penguins stepped up their efforts to grow the game locally – which has happened exponentially with outstanding programs such as the Little Penguins Learn to Play, DICK’S Sporting Goods Penguins Elite, and everything the elite hockey staff at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex needs. do offer. And now those efforts have gone global.

Earlier this summer, Brian Mueller, executive director of hockey development and programming, power skating and skills development professional Kevin Muller and sports performance director Jason Jerome traveled to Sweden to host summer camps for nearly 200 children over two separate week-long sessions.

Youth hockey players from not only Sweden, but also Norway, Denmark, Latvia and Italy came together in Malmö to receive world-class training on and off the ice through the EXCEL Hockey Academy Powered by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We were very impressed. They did such a great job,” said Marcus Adler, director of the Swedish hockey company PP Hockey, which was in charge in Sweden. “The word has really spread about Scandinavia. We emailed a lot of Norwegians saying they heard the camp was good, and the week after our camp was the big Swedes selecting a camp with the best 2011 and 2010 kids , and they all talked about the big camp in Pittsburgh.”

The idea for all of this came from Adler, as his 11-year-old son Elvin is a huge Penguins fan. The team won their consecutive Stanley Cup championships the moment Elvin really started playing hockey, and Crosby quickly became its favorite player.

Elvin had found the camps offered each summer at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex while surfing the Internet, and the family considered taking a trip to Pittsburgh. When the pandemic broke out, their plans failed. However, Marcus was intrigued by the style and system of the Academy, which Sweden uses for their soccer camps, another sport Elvin plays.

“I started thinking, why don’t we do this in ice hockey?” said Adler.

So he contacted Mueller about whether the Penguins would be interested in doing a camp in Sweden. The answer was a resounding yes, an agreement was quickly reached and both parties had everything in order.

Mueller, Muller and Jerome modeled this camp after the EXCEL Hockey Academy and set it up with an on-ice and off-ice session in the morning for lunch; another session on the ice and one session off the ice before dinner; and then a game in the evening.

Sweden is one of the best countries in the world when it comes to ice hockey, so the skill level and competition is high. But their youth hockey culture isn’t as demanding compared to the Penguins’ approach, as their philosophy revolves around pushing athletes out of their comfort zone to maximize their potential.

“It was great because they really appreciated the coaching,” Mueller said. “Just that level of intensity, they crave that kind of thing. From a skills perspective, they’re really, really high-end. But playing with tempo and playing that North American style, they don’t have that feeling because the Olympic ice is so much bigger.” is, we could shrink the ice a little bit and create that intense little ice field where you have to move the puck much faster.

“They liked that rigor, and they liked the purpose of the training and the purpose of the off-ice training. They never experienced that aspect of it.”

Obviously it didn’t have the same educational aspect as the EXCEL Hockey Academy, but the Penguins staff worked in some seminars on various North American options that the campers weren’t aware of – which has already helped set a camper on a new path.

“A guy has applied to Pittsburgh and he’s moving in August,” Adler said. “He’s a ’07 and he’s going to Pittsburgh to play for EXCEL Hockey Academy.”

Meanwhile, Adler took care of all the logistics. The camp was held at the Malmö Arena in southern Sweden, a new complex that is home to the Malmö Redhawks of the Swedish Hockey League, the country’s top professional league. There is a main track, a training track (which the camp used), a restaurant and a hotel all in the same building, which was perfectly adequate for the purposes of the camp. Once that was all figured out, before they knew it, all the spots were swept away.

“We thought we would have to fight to fill all the spots, but we filled it in a month and a half,” Adler said. “And we only did Facebook ads. The total sum of our ads was about $1,000, and we filled 180 spots, with the rest of the kids coming from (PP Hockey). And what’s really cool is that there are so many hockey camps are in Sweden. Every city, every week there are summer camps everywhere and we still managed to get almost 200 players.”

It’s a powerful example of the reach the Penguins have. While the kids were getting Penguins clothes, many of them already had some, with Adler saying, “You see every third or fourth kid with an NHL cap, and it’s Pittsburgh.” That was especially impressive for him, as the Penguins have never had superstar players from Sweden historically.

“But they all came and they had their sweatshirts and their hats and their favorite players, like Crosby and (Evgeni) Malkin,” Mueller said. “There was a very big support from the Penguins.”

And the camp allowed them to show the power of the Penguins brand, and how the organization operates at such a high level in all facets – including youth hockey. No other NHL team has the kind of dedicated full-time staff and detailed curriculum for their camps and programs like Pittsburgh, and the campers in Sweden were grateful for the chance to experience that.

“We’re used to high standards and we’re used to good training, and this was a little better than everyone else was used to,” Adler said. “So everyone was just extremely happy and surprised with the high level of everything.”

In the future, both sides hope to take this partnership to another level by not only hosting another summer session, but also establishing a Penguins Europe youth hockey team. It will consist of players from Europe who will play tournaments both domestically and in Pittsburgh.

“I’ve already had a lot of people who went to camp and loved it, and they keep asking, what’s happening now, what are you going to do next? Are you going to set up a team next year?” said Adler, laughing. “It’s a little more than I thought when we first went to summer camp in Pittsburgh.”