Zack Parsons Named Assistant Coach Racer Softball





MSU softball head coach, Kara Amundson announced the promotion of Zack Parsons to assistant coach, Thursday. Before that, Parsons was a pitching coach at Murray State for two years. Parsons joined the MSU softball coaching staff in August 2020 as a graduate assistant. He served as the primary pitching coach for the program. “As soon as he got here he started making an impact. He’s pitched all his life and is something he’s passionate about and very good at,” said Amundson. “Our pitching staff numbers over the years speak for themselves and he has been a major player in the group. I am proud to transfer him from graduate assistant and he deserves that recognition.” Parsons guided pitchers Hannah James and Jenna Weber to a historic 2022 season. James finished the season third in the nation with a strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.36) and Veber finished second in the nation with a walk/seven innings (0.60). “He has a background in counseling, so he does a really great job building relationships,” Amundson said. “We are proud to recognize the person for the players and he is in line with that.” At Murray State Coached the Racer pitchers to set a new program record of 1.65ERA in 2022.

Under his leadership, the Racers posted a program-best batting average of .203 opponent in 2022.

Racer pitchers put together a new schedule and allowed only 1.35 walks/seven innings and most strikeouts/seven innings with 6.48 in 2022. Before Murray State Prior to Murray State, Parsons began his collegiate coaching career at Asbury University, an NAIA program in Wilmore, Kentucky, where he began as a volunteer assistant coach/pitching coach in August 2018. In December 2018, Parsons was named interim head. coach for the Eagles, and made an immediate impact on the program. On the batting side, his team saw hits, doubles, walks, RBI, homeruns and total runs scored the previous year improve during his first season at the helm. After that season, Parsons dropped the interim tag and was named Asbury’s head coach and continued to improve the program throughout the 2020 campaign. Despite a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team booked a overall record of 8-6 – finished with a winning mark for the first time since 2011. In addition, for 14 games, the Eagles led the conference in batting average (.360), slugging percentage (0.592), runs scored per game (7.36), RBI per game (7.0), home runs (17), and home runs per game (1.21). Furthermore, the pitching staff recorded a team ERA of 2.94 through 83.1 innings work. They kept their opponent’s batters at a .246 average, while striking out 70 and walking only 32 times a year. Before his stint at Asbury, Parsons was an assistant coach at East Jessamine High School in Nicholasville, Kentucky. where the Lady Jaguars finished as the 12th region runner-up and the 46th district champions with a 28-3 record. He came to Murray with over 10 years of experience as an individual batting and throwing instructor in Lancaster, Kentucky. Parsons received his BS degree in exercise science from Georgetown College in 2015 and then completed his master’s degree from the University of Louisville in Counseling & Personnel Services, with a concentration in College Student Personnel in 2017.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goracers.com/news/2022/8/4/zack-parsons-named-racer-softball-assistant-coach.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos