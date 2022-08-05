Women’s Cricket Semi-finals, Commonwealth Games: India vs England, Australia represents New Zealand; schedule, times, streaming





The Commonwealth Games 2022 women’s T20 cricket semi-finals will be held at Edgbaston Cricket Stadium in Birmingham on Saturday. In the inaugural edition of the T20 format at the CWG, host nation England will face India in the first semi-final, while the ODI defends and T20 World Cup champions Australia meets New Zealand in the final four. The winners from Saturday will then go to the gold medal match on Sunday (9:30 PM IST), while the losers will compete in the bronze medal match at 2:30 PM IST. Women’s Cricket CWG 2022 Semi-Finals Schedule India vs England, August 6, 3:30 PM IST Australia vs New Zealand, August 6, 10:30 PM IST On the way to semi-finals – India India vs Australia – Lost by three wickets

India vs Pakistan – Won by eight wickets

India vs Barbados – Won by 100 runs Top performers Most Runs – Shafali Verma (107); Most Wickets – Renuka Thakur (9) Road to semi-final – England England vs Sri Lanka – Won by five wickets

England vs South Africa – Won by 26 runs

England vs New Zealand – Won by seven wickets Top performers Most Runs – Alice Capsey (117); Most Wickets – Sophie Ecclestone (5) On the way to semi-finals – Australia India vs Australia – Won by three wickets

Australia vs Barbados – Won by nine wickets

Australia vs Pakistan – Won by 44 runs Top performers Most runs – Tahlia McGrath (92); Most Wickets – Tahlia McGrath (6) Road to semi-finals – New Zealand New Zealand vs South Africa – Won by 13 runs

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – Won by 45 runs

New Zealand vs England – Lost by seven wickets Top performers Most runs – Suzie Bates (131); Most Wickets – Hayley Jensen (4) Where can you watch India vs England, Australia vs New Zealand cricket semi-finals? The Women’s Cricket Semifinals: India vs England and Australia vs New Zealand will be broadcast on Sony Network and streamed online on Sony LIV.

