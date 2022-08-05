Sports
Ranking of the top 5 toughest Notre Dame football games of 2022
As we slowly move towards the start of the 2022 regular season, I assume most of us have started looking at the schedule that we are physically and emotionally locked into for the next three months. At a glance, some people may not realize how unique the schedule is for the Irish this year. What we can see right away is what can be called the Big Three of the 2022 season – Ohio state, Clemson, and the University of Southern California. I think these games are what most people will focus their attention on. What does this mean for the Clemson game? style. But are these games really going to be what we think? Are there any other teams that will rise up this year and cause Notre Dame trouble? I’m going to give and rank what I think are the five toughest games the Irish will compete in this season.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Was there a question? I know I wondered if the Big Three really would be this year. This race in Columbus will undoubtedly be the biggest test for Notre Dame. The only way that wouldn’t be the case is if USC becomes a juggernaut and there is a week 12 battle for a playoff spot in LA. Even then, with the crowd in Columbus, the opening weekend, Freemans’ first game and all the recruiting effects. I don’t believe a USC juggernaut (which I think is unlikely, we’re coming) would be a bigger test than Week 1.
This is where the uniqueness of this season begins to show itself. After half a second deciding what I thought would be the hardest game this year, I had to sit down and think about 2-5. I don’t think it’s as obvious as it seems right away. Now you could say. Well, you put Clemson number two, so that’s obvious. Maybe, but the only reason Clemson is here is that I’m going to give them the benefit of the doubt based on the fact that they’re Clemson. There is a very real possibility that they will continue their slump from last season. They lost key members of a coaching staff that has been pretty stable in recent history, and that attack was tough last year. The problem with this game is that I can see that this is a defensive game similar to Clemson vs Georgia last year. We are confident that both teams will hold their own defensively this year, but offensively there are some question marks. Now I could be wrong and one or both of these violations are decreasing. I just believe this is going to be a battle to see who gets to 20 points first, which could be a tough game.
This is where I stopped focusing on the who, and more on the when and where. When I go through bat country to a primetime home game in the desert, I get a weird vibe. I think BYU will be an 8 or 9 win team that can cause some drama on a normal day. That combined with an early farewell week and making the trip gives me a break. That’s why I put it above another game in the west that I’ll be going to. If you ask me now, I think Notre Dame is handling their business in this Shamrock Series game just like they have done with everyone else. However, I believe this may end up being trickier than some people may think.
USC is only on this spot because I am not a believer (yet). I think the problems with their program went well beyond the position of Head Coach. I don’t believe Riley can turn it all around in less than a year. I think eventually they will rise again, I just don’t think this is the year unlike some. I also don’t see the quirks and hurdles to traveling to LA like I do with Vegas. Notre Dame is used to going out every two years in November and I’m not worried about the Colosseum.
I present to you my cheat of the year. There were a few teams that I will mention in the honorable mentions that could have taken this spot. I think we can say that Notre Dame will probably be the favorite in this game (barring a massive collapse) despite the Oranges record. First, this game is four out of eight consecutive games after a week 4 bye, fatigue and injuries may begin to pile up. Second, another orange team will come to town the following week, which may be starting to divert attention from this match. And third, nothing about playing in the dome feels right to me. When I was a kid playing Syracuse on TV at home, the channel was always blurry for some reason, the lighting there was awful and the acoustics didn’t seem right. I HATE watching Syracuse home games. I know they may have fixed a lot of it since it was the 2000s, but still. Nothing about watching a game in that dome appeals to me. Also going to Vegas, coming home for two weeks (better than one I think) going to Syracuse (probably for a weird afternoon kickoff), and worrying about returning to South Bend for a primetime kickoff against Clemson can get exhausting.
Honorable Mentions
Marshall: Possible fall. Purely in regards to a disappointment after an emotional week 1.
Boston College: Another possible pitfall. Depending on how the Irish and Trojan seasons have played out, it could create a situation where the Eagles are overlooked for a big one in LA.
The reason I think this season is unique is because of the fluidity of the teams on the schedule. There are many opportunities for the good teams to fall and the bad teams to rise, as well as situations that create strange fall scenarios. It’s going to be a very interesting season, and I’m having a hard time waiting.
Which games are you worried about and why?
