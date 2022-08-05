Bajrang Punia, Indian women’s hockey team in battle





Wrestling comes to the fore on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games with players like Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik in action. In women’s hockey, we have a replay of the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics, with India going up against Australia in the semi-finals in Birmingham. India’s table tennis, badminton and squash contingent will try to get deeper into their respective brackets in hopes of an eventual medal. Hima Das and Jyoti Yarraji also compete in athletics. Here is a detailed schedule of all the Indian athletes involved on Day 8 of CWG 2022: 13:00 IST – LAWN BOWLS: India (Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikia) vs England (Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharaoh) in Women’s Pairs – Quarter Finals 14.00 hours IS – TABLE TENNIS: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra vs Olajide Omotayo and Ajoke Ojomu from Nigeria in Mixed Doubles – Round of 16 14.00 hours IS – TABLE TENNIS: Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula vs Chee Feng Eong and Ying Ho from Malaysia in Mixed Doubles – Round of 16 2:40 pm IS – PARA TABLE TENNIS: Sonal Patel vs Ifechukwude Christiana of Nigeria Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 – Semifinals 2.40 pm IST – PARA TABLE TENNIS: Bhavina Patel vs Sue Bailey of England in Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 – Semi Finals 2.40 pm IST – PARA TABLE TENNIS: Raj Aravindan Alagar vs Nasiru Sule from Nigeria in Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 – Semi Finals From 3 p.m. IST – Wrestling: Bajrang Punia vs Lowe Bingham of Nauru in Men’s 65 kg Freestyle – 1/8 Final From 3 p.m. IST – Wrestling: Deepak Punia vs New Zealand’s Mathew Oxenham in Men’s 86 kg Freestyle – 1/8 Final From 3 p.m. IST – WRESTLING: Anshu Malik vs TBD in 57kg Women’s Freestyle – Quarter Final From 3 p.m. IST – Wrestling: Mohit Grewal vs Alexios Kaouslidis of Cyprus in Men’s 125 kg Freestyle – Quarter Finals From 3 p.m. IST – Wrestling: Divya Kakran vs TBD in Women’s 68kg Freestyle – Quarter Final From 3 p.m. IST – Wrestling: Sakshi Malik vs Kelsey Barnes of England in Women’s 62 kg Freestyle – Quarter Finals 3.15 pm IST – TABLE TENNIS: Reeth Rishya Tennison vs Tianwei Feng in Women’s Singles – Round of 16 3.15 pm IST – TABLE TENNIS: Sreeja Akula vs Charlotte Carey from Wales in Women’s Singles – Round of 16 3.15 pm IST – TABLE TENNIS: Manika Batra vs Australia’s Minhyung Jee in Women’s Singles – Round of 16 3.36 PM IST -ATLEtics: Jyoti Yarraji in Women’s 100m Hurdles – Round 1 – Heat 2 3.55 pm IST – TABLE TENNIS: Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty vs Dillon Chambers and Australia’s Xin Yan in Men’s Doubles – Round of 16 3.55 pm IST – TABLE TENNIS: Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Bangladesh’s Ramhimlian Bawm and Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy in Men’s Doubles – Round of 16 4.10 pm IST – ATHLETICS: Ancy Sojan in Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group A 16:10 IST – BAMDINTON: Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly vs Jemimah Leung For Sang and Ganesha Mungrah of Mauritius in Women’s Doubles – Round of 16 4.19 pm IST -ATLEtics: India in Men’s 4 x 400m Relay – Round 1 – Heat 2 4.30 pm IST – TABLE TENNIS: Manika Batra and Diya Chitale vs Rheann Chung and Catherine Spicer from Trinidad and Tobago in Women’s Doubles – Round of 32 4.30 pm IST – LAWN BOWLS: India (Chandan Kumar Singh, Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh and Sunil Bahadur) vs Canada (Robert Law, Greg Wilson, John Bezear and Cameron Lefresne) in Men’s Fours – Quarter Finals 5:05 p.m. IST – TABLE TENNIS: Sharath Kamal vs Australia’s Finn Luu in Men’s Singles – Round of 32 5.30 p.m. IST – BADMINTON: Srikanth Kidambi vs Sri Lanka’s Dumindu Abeywickrama in Men’s Singles – Round of 16 5.45 pm IST – BADMINTON: Sanil Shetty vs Derek Abrefa from Ghana in Men’s Singles – Round of 32 6.10 pm IST – BADMINTON: PV Sindhu vs Uganda’s Husina Kobugabe in Women’s Singles – Round of 16 22:30 IST – SQUASH: CHINAPPA Joshana Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik vs Yiwen Chan and Ainaa Ampandi from Malaysia in Women’s Doubles – Quarter Finals 11:20 p.m. IST – BADMINTON: Lakshya Sen vs Australia’s Ying Xiang Lin in Men’s Singles – Round of 16 11:20 p.m. IST – BADMINTON: Akarshi Kashyap vs Eva Kattirzi of Cyprus in Women’s Singles – Round of 16 23:30 IST – SQUASH: Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh vs Douglas Kempsell and Alan Clyne from Scotland in Men’s Doubles – Round of 16 12 noon IST (Saturday) – BADMINTON: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Murad Ali and Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti from Pakistan in Men’s Doubles – Round of 16 12.45 AM IST (Saturday) – SQUASH: Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal vs Australia’s Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander in Mixed Doubles – Quarter Finals 12.45 AM IST (Saturday) – HOCKEY WOMEN: India vs Australia in semifinal 12:53 PM IST (Saturday) -ATLEtics: Hima Das in Women’s 200m – Semifinal 2 To be determined – TABLE TENNIS: Reeth Rishya Tennison and Sreeja Akula vs Lucy Elliot and Rebecca Plaistow from Scotland in Women’s Doubles – Round of 32 Subject to change based on organizers and athlete qualification.

