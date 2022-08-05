Waege, Kaczor, Tutsie on Buck Buchanan Award Watch List





FARGO, ND North Dakota State Defensive End Spencer Waege linebacker James Kaczor and safety Michael Tutsie were named to the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award preseason watch list announced on Thursday, August 4 by Stats Perform. The Buck Buchanan Award is presented annually to the National Defensive Player of the Year in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision. NDSU has had nine finalists for the award, including 2014 winner, defending end Kyle Emanuel. Waege, a senior from South Shore, SD, returns to the Bison for his sixth year following a season-ending injury during game three of the 2021 season. Waege played in 42 career games with 24.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three forced fumbles. He was a second-team FCS All-American in the spring of 2021 with 8.0 TFLs and 4.5 sacks in nine games. Kaczor, a senior from St. Cloud, Minnesota, is also in his fifth year of eligibility after an injury limited him to nine games last season. A second-team All-American in the spring of 2021 with 70 tackles in eight games, he has played 43 career games with a total of 192 tackles, 10.0 tackles for losses, 1.5 sacks and four pass breakups. Tutsie, a sixth-year senior from Indianapolis, Ind., was an All-American first team last season and has started 41 straight games with strong safety. Second on the team in 2021 with a total of 81 tackles, Tutsie has played 53 games with a total of 253 tackles, 7.5 tackles for losses and 10 interceptions. He ranks 10th in school history with 136 solo tackles. North Dakota State is scheduled to host Drake in the season opener at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3 at Gate City Bank Field in the Fargodome. Tickets are on sale at GoBison.com/tickets. 2022 Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List Defensive Linemen Brevin Allen, Campbell, Sr., 6-4, 265 (2021 Finalist)

Ty French, Gardner-Webb, Jr., 6-3, 230

Jeblonski Green, State of South Carolina, R-Jr., 6-3, 265

Malik Hamm, Lafayette, Senior, 6-3, 260

Jonathan Hammond, Davidson, Jr., 6-2, 227

Titus Leo, Wagner, Gr., 6-4, 245 (finalist 2020 and 2021)

Jordan Lewis, Southern, Jr., 6-3, 195 (2020 Buck Buchanan Award recipient)

Nate Lynn, William & Mary, Jr., 6-3, 265 (2021 Finalist)

Devonnsha Maxwell, Chattanooga, Sr., 6-3, 296 (2021 Finalist)

Clay Patterson, Yale, Jr., 6-3, 267

Kevin Peprah, Sacred Heart, Senior, 6-2, 235

Markel Perry, Sam Houston, R-Sr., 6-2, 220

Josiah Silver, New Hampshire, So., 6-2, 232

BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin, Senior, 6-6, 210

Spencer Waege North Dakota State, Sr., 6-5, 278 linebackers Kelechi Anyalebechi, UIW, Gr., 6-0, 240 (2021 Finalist)

Adam Bock, South Dakota, Jr., 6-1, 215 (2021 Finalist)

Spencer Cuvelier, Northern Iowa, R-Sr., 6-3, 245

Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, Sr., 6-0, 232 (2021 Finalist)

John Ford II, UT Martin, LB, Gr., 6-3, 230

Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, Gr., 6-1, 245 (2020 finalist)

David Hoage, Northern Colorado, Jr., 6-3, 250

Matthew Jackson, Eastern Kentucky, R-Sr., 6-2, 205 (2021 Finalist)

James Kaczor North Dakota State, Sr., 6-0, 212

Isaiah Land, Florida A&M, Sr., 6-4, 215 (2021 Buck Buchanan Award Recipient)

Patrick O’Connell, Montana, R-Sr., 6-2, 225 (2021 Finalist)

Stone Snyder, VMI, Sr., 6-3, 240 (2020 & 2021 finalist)

Tristan Wheeler, Richmond, R-Jr., 6-2, 228 Defensive Backs Anthony Adams, Portland, Sr., 6-0, 185 (finalist 2019)

Montrae Braswell, Missouri, Jr., 6-0, 190

Justin Ford, Montana, R-Sr., 6-2, 190 (2021 Finalist)

Robby Hauck, Montana, R-Sr., 5-10, 185

Ferlando Jordan, Southeast Louisiana, R-Sr., 6-0, 180

Michael Tutsie North Dakota State, Sr., 5-11, 193

Kedrick Whitehead, Delaware, Senior, 5-11, 195

