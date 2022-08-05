A highly unusual cricket | News, Sports, Jobs





I made a surprising discovery when opening the Redbud Leaffolder (Fascista cercerisella) nests that were the subject of a previous BYGL Alert. In one of the folded leaves was a kind of cricket I had never seen before. A notable feature was the extremely long antennae that seemed to wrap around the cricket’s body. I went down a time-destroying web rabbit hole to identify the cricket before I got my copy of “Field Guide to Grasshoppers, Katydids, and Crickets of the United States” (see selected references) from the bookshelf. Sometimes I forget that Gutenberg’s invention still yields useful resources. I discovered that the cricket is a rarity. Its scientific name is Camptonotus carolinensis and it belongs to the family Gryllacrididae, the Raspy Crickets. The cricket does not have a common name approved by the Entomological Society of America but is commonly referred to as the Carolina Leaf-Roller Cricket. The Carolina leaf roller I found was a male. The females have striking spade-shaped ovipositors. Apparently the “grater” family name comes from a sound the crickets make when disturbed. According to the Field Guide, there are over 600 species of grating crickets worldwide, but this is the only species found in the US However, that’s not the only interesting thing about this cricket. The Carolina leaf roller produces silk from modified labial salivary glands, a skill shared with several other family members. Also, this cricket cannot jump, an inability that is shared with all family members. As with other raspy crickets, the Carolina leaf roller is active at night. Quote from the field guide, “During the day, individuals shelter in leaf rolls made by cutting into the edge of a leaf, folding a flap over a flap, and holding the surfaces together with silk spun from the mouth. Somehow, the long antennas completely in the shelter.” So the “leaf roller” in the commonly used unapproved common name. However, I don’t believe the Carolina leaf roller I found lived up to its name. If you look closely at my images you will see frass filled silk along with striking silk stitching. Both are characteristic of leaf folder caterpillars. The eastern redbud (Cercis canadensis) tree has also hosted numerous caterpillars. I believe the cricket benefited from a prefab house. On the other hand, I don’t know whether the caterpillar(s) had left their abode with folded leaves or whether the cricket had found a bed and breakfast. Raspy crickets are described as opportunistic eaters who eat whatever comes their way, from meat to vegetables. There’s a possibility the cricket may have eaten a caterpillar meal before settling into its new digs. Anyway, it was an interesting find. Well worth the high-pitched noise I made when I opened the folded leaf expecting to find tiny caterpillars, but instead hooked my peepers to an unexpected robust cricket. Contact your local OSU extension office to receive Buckeye Yard and Garden Line’s online newsletter. Joe is an assistant professor of Extension and has a courtesy appointment with the OSU Department of Entomology. By extension, he is an educator, agriculture and natural resources, specialization: tree/shrub diagnostics, applied entomology, non-native invasive pests, urban forestry. He is a major author for Buckeye Yard and Garden Line: https://bygl.osu.edu/

