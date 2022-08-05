Connect with us

Matthew Freedman’s Best Late-Round Draft Picks (2022 Fantasy Football)

Some say fantasy football leagues are won in the late rounds. Matthew Freedman is here to break down his Top 5 goals for the late round 2022 fantasy soccer ladies.

Could Skyy Moore emerge as the No. 1 wide receiver in Kansas City and take some of the targets cleared by Tyreek Hill? If you’re missing one of the few tight ends, you may want to wait until the late rounds to line one up. Which one is Freedman targeting? And while you’re hitting a few late-lap darts, how about targeting some novice riders?

See below for some of Freedman’s favorite goals in rounds 11 through 16 of checkers this season.

Fantasy Football Redrawn Design Pack

ROUND 11 (121-132)

On round 11, give me Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore, WR54, No. 132 general. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson cleared 260 targets. Veterans JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman have all disappointed in the past three years, so the rookie Moore could emerge as the No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He has the route-running skills to play in the slot, the speed to play on the perimeter, and the second-round draft capital and high-end college production to be an impactful NFL player.

ROUND 12 (133-144)

In round 12 I like a tight end from Broncos Albert Okwuegbunam (Oak-woo-WAY-boo-nam), TE15, No. 141 general. Third-round rookie Greg Dulcich gets hype at training camp, but I don’t believe it: Day 2 tight ends almost never do anything like rookies, and last year Oak-woo-WAY-boo-nam (among all the tight ends with at least 40 goals) was No. 7 with 2 yards per route and No. 9 with 4.2 routes per goal. He is a playmaker.

ROUND 13 (145-156)

On round 13 it’s fine to reach for your guys as everyone in this suit is basically a dart throw and one of my guys is a 49ers rookie walking back Tyrion Davis Prize, RB61, No. 200 General. In his five years with the 49ers, head coach Kyle Shanahan has had five different No. 1 running backs. That doesn’t mean Elijah Mitchell’s run back won’t be successful in 2022, but he’s not built to be a 5’10” 200lb lead. He’s vulnerable, and Davis-Price has the size, athleticism and third-round seed money to steal work from Mitchell and maybe take the runway.

ROUND 14 (157-168)

On lap 14 I find Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. , RB62, No. 202 general. He’s tall, he’s athletic enough, and he’s got a trio of skills. He’s an Alabama back with top-100 draft capital, and every man who fits that description in the Nick Saban era has had at least one season of 1,000 yards. He is behind veterans Antonio Gibson and JD McKissic, but he will have a big advantage if one of them gets injured.

ROUND 15 (169-180)

On lap 15 I’ll take the Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer, WR74, No. 220 General. He is used as the No. 3 wide receiver in training camp, and last year as a rookie he had 154 yards and 3 TDs on 22 targets in his 3 games with a snap rate of at least 60%. With Justin Herbert as quarterback, Palmer has some value anyway, and his production could skyrocket if Keenan Allen or Mike Williams ran out of time.

ROUND 16 (181-192)

In round 16 I draft a free-agent wide receiver Will Fuller, WR82, No. 250 General. When Jarvis Landry and Julio Jones signed with teams, their ADPs rose aggressively. I bet Fuller will sign with a team before the season starts so I’m trying to get him at a discount now. For his career, Fuller has averaged 9.2 yards per target, and his stat line for the past ten years prorated to 1,000 yards and nine TDs for a 17-game season. If he doesn’t sign with a team by week 1, just cut it and no big loss. If he signs with a team, he’s basically free money.


