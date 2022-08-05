Ryan Carpenter Rounds Out His Hockey Journey With NY Rangers

It was in the basement of his grandparents’ Staten Island home that Ryan Carpenter first learned about hockey.

He was often decked out in Rangers gear and banging roller hockey pucks with his older cousins ​​on one of their annual trips to New York.

Fast forward to today and Carpenters’ journey is complete. The 31-year-old forward signed a $750,000 one-year deal last month to play for his favorite team.

“My dad was a big sports fan of all the New York teams, so of course, as his firstborn son, I think I just followed what he liked,” said Carpenter. “I remember at one point, I think I had all the Ranger jerseys in and out, blue and white, and then the Statue of Liberty.”

Despite being born and raised in Orlando, Carpenter’s father and New York-born Mike didn’t let his three children forget their Big Apple roots. Ryan was too young to remember the Rangers winning their last Stanley Cup in 1994, but he can remember watching the VHS tapes with his father in the years that followed.

That left a lasting impression, with those memories coming back when the chance to sign with the Blueshirts presented itself this summer.

“When I got an offer from the Rangers, it was hard to pass up,” he said. “To be a team that I loved growing up and to see how good they were this year and how they surprised teams and did pretty well and just how much skill they have.”

The other major factor in the decision was Carpenter’s familiarity with Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant. They previously teamed up with the Vegas Golden Knights for two seasons, including a memorable run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2018.

“I thought I played a few good seasons under him,” he said. “You want a coach who holds boys accountable, but expect the same commitment from everyone across the board. You respect that. It’s hard not to want to go through a wall for such a coach.”

Carpenter earned his first comprehensive NHL opportunity under Gallant as he brings many of the hardworking elements that the veteran coach appreciates.

While he won’t score many points, his career is high at 18 with the Knights in 2018/19 or he makes a lot of flashy moves, but he prides himself on his defense, penalty kills and a 51.5% win rate.

Those traits were evident during his three seasons at Bowling Green University, the last two of which were as team captain.

“I’ve always found that he was real about what he had to bring to the table to stand out and was willing to play the game that way,” said Chris Bergeron, who coached Carpenter at Bowling Green and now sits behind the bench. for Miami University. “I had a chat with George McPhee, the GM and president of Vegas, and ‘determination’ was his word when he spoke of Ryan.”

Carpenter understood that if he wanted to continue his hockey career after college, he had to take pride in the grumpy work and that determination fueled his commitment to making that happen.

“His daily routine was something to behold,” Bergeron said. “I can imagine him in our weight room doing fast foot ladders because people would say, ‘Well, I don’t know if he’s fast enough. I don’t know if his skating is good enough.’ … He was willing to make those decisions as a young person because he had a purpose.”

Carpenter left the USHL and posted modest numbers at Bowling Green, but he kept pushing. He eventually landed a free-agent deal with the San Jose Sharks and spent much of his early to mid-20s in the AHL.

He had a few cups of coffee into the season with the Sharks, but it wasn’t until age 26 that he broke training camp on the NHL roster. It didn’t last long though, as in the 2017-18 season he was waived after 16 appearances. That led to the opportunity at Vegas where he proved he could be a valuable fourth liner.

Then followed three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, who have started a full rebuild and sold Carpenter to Calgary on the March trade deadline. That’s where the setback struck, with the Flames only using him in eight games and making him a healthy scratch during the playoffs.

That puts Carpenter back in the familiar position of fighting for an NHL job.

The Rangers see him as a viable option for their fourth line, with his ability to play centrally a notable accolade. But those last few roster spots are going to be a crowded competition, which includes legacies Ryan Reaves, Dryden Hunt and Julien Gauthier, prospects Will Cuylle, Brennan Othmann and Bobby Trivigno and newly signed Swedish center Gustav Rydahl.

It’s nothing new to the kid who grew up with a closet full of Rangers’ swag. He’s made a living taking on every challenge and is ready to see if his persistence can land him a role on Broadway.

“You’re trying to build trust and earn a place,” he said. “I still have my confidence, but at the same time I try to stay humble. There are enough good players who played last year or are in the organization who are going to compete for places. In the end it just makes the team better and everyone better. That is always the mentality has been. It has to be like this.”

Vincent Z. Mercogliano is the New York Rangers beat reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Read more of his work at lohud.com/sports/rangers/ and follow him on Twitter @vzmercogliano.